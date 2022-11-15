Mokaram Law Firm Gives Back to Houston Families at First Annual Thanksgiving Event

BANNER ENG

1,000 Frozen Turkeys to Be Given Away Nov. 18 at 2500 West Loop South, Houston, Texas 77027

HOUSTON, TX, USA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mokaram Law Firm, is proud to announce its first annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway Friday Nov. 18 with 1,000 frozen turkeys to be distributed on a first come, first-serve basis, as supplies last. The Firm and its employees have a deep passion for giving back to the community which made this the perfect opportunity to kick off this 2022 holiday season.

Ali Mokaram, his staff, family, and volunteers, will be distributing turkeys in the parking lot of the Law Firm at 2500 West Loop South, Houston, TX, 77027 from Noon to 5 p.m.

No proof of residence is required to receive a turkey, however, to spread this blessing to as many families in need, there is a limit of one turkey to be distributed per individual family.

Mokaram explained why philanthropy is close to the heart for him and his family. "We're hoping that during these difficult times with the pandemic our country has dealt with, the economy and high food prices, we can help make this a great holiday for everyone," the Firm’s founder noted. "This isn't about just writing a check. It's about doing something on the ground. What better way than doing something like this during our favorite holiday of the year to impact our community directly? “

“This is such an important holiday. My firm is a family-oriented law firm steeped in inclusiveness and we are here to help the underserved of our community. We have just celebrated our 25th year, so this is truly a blessing. That is what we're about."

The sterling example of charitable giving by Jim McIngvale, better known as Mattress Mack, further inspired Mokaram to organize this Thanksgiving event with more on the horizon from the Law Firm and its founder.

"One of my motivations in doing this is when I saw Mattress Mack open up his stores during Hurricane Harvey to help people," Mokaram said. "I saw a man who could do something, and he did it. No committees or meetings. He woke up one day and saw a need and he helped.”

More about Mokaram Law Firm

For over 25 years, attorney Ali Mokaram and the Mokaram Law Firm have been the go-to firm for individuals who have been injured due to the negligent actions of another person or party. Our satisfied clients and results in major cases speak for themselves. From the Billion-dollar NFL concussion case to motor vehicle accident claims, we are focused on helping you recover the compensation that you rightfully deserve following a serious accident.

The Firm would like to thank CJ Baker of Sysco Foods for his tireless efforts to provide us with enough turkeys during this difficult time of food shortage.

For more information or to become a volunteer, please contact Daniela at 713-900-2222 or daniela@mokaramlawfirm.com.

Contact: Daniela Olvera

Phone: (713)900-2222

Email: daniela@mokaramlawfirm.com

www.mokaramlawfirm.com