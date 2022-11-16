New Women in Distilling Podcast

The Small-Batch, Independently Owned Craft Distillery Trade Association Commits to Empowering Women in a Traditionally Male-Dominated Industry

HAYWARD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, American Distilling Institute (ADI) announces it is developing Distilled Confidence: bar stool chats with women in distilling, a podcast that will launch in 2023 produced in partnership with the American Confidence Institute (ACI).

Alyssa Dver, the Founder & CEO of ACI will host the podcast as part of her new role as ADI’s official Confidence Educator. Working together, ADI and ACI are committed to advancing women in the craft distilling industry.

"We’re seeing extraordinary growth in craft distilling overall with more and more women entering the market,” says Anne-Sophie Whitehead, Deputy Director of American Distilling Institute. "We want to give women confidence by sharing pioneering women’s experiences and advice. “

Each episode of Distilled Confidence will be an intimate conversation about how each woman got in and was able to stay in the distilling industry. Listeners will gain real confidence by accelerating their own learning curves and being inspired to brew more changes in the industry so that more women can be successful.

For more information about Distilled Confidence visit https://distilling.com for podcast or: https://distilling.com/resources/distilled-confidence/

ABOUT AMERICAN DISTILLING INSTITUTE

American Distilling Institute (ADI) is the largest small-batch, independently-owned craft distillery association in the world. Founded in 2003, ADI has become a beacon for the diverse and inclusive craft distilling community — serving as the go-to source for all information on craft distilling.

ADI exists to promote and defend the enterprise of craft distilling. We embrace the passion and fierce independence of our community — hosting industry events and providing developmental and educational resources to help ensure that the art of craft distilling continues to grow and thrive.

For more information on ADI, visit distilling.com.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN CONFIDENCE INSTITUTE

American Confidence Institute (ACI) trains growth-minded individuals to coach and self-coach using brain science-based tools and techniques. The content used in all ACI eclasses, keynotes, workshops, and an ICF-accredited coaching certification program has been endorsed by experts at Harvard Medical School, MIT, Yale, Wharton and dozens of top business leaders. Founded in 2015, ACI has so far trained over 350,000 individuals and certified more than 400 coaches from around the world. Learn more at www.AmericanConfidenceInstitute.com