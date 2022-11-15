Submit Release
MXRCVRY to release the remix of Öwnboss & FAST BOY - Left & Right

MXRCVRY’s new project is a remix of Öwnboss & FAST BOY - Left & Right to release on 18th November.

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hip-hop and trap music's subgenre is Phonk which is directly influenced by Memphis rap from the 1990s. The music, primarily heard on the SoundCloud site, is distinguished by vocals from vintage Memphis rap tapes and samples from early 1990s hip hop. To produce a deeper sound, the genre uses distortion methods like chopped and screwed to produce a deeper sound.

Popularized by TikTok and the drift community in social media, "drift phonk" is a subgenre of phonk which emerged in Russia; its main features are the use of four on the floor drum patterns, cowbells and high bass. It is generally used in lo-fi videos showing drifting cars.

Music project MXRCVRY is an initiative of two musicians and brothers from Vienna, Austria.
They released their debut single, Phonky Halloween with Razihel, on 28th October, under the Phonk genre. It was released on Spinnin’ Records. The debut single has already garnered more than 1 million streams on Spotify. The inspiration for this song was the legendary Halloween theme by John
Carpenter.

The musician brothers will follow this up with a remix of "Öwnboss & FAST BOY- Left & Right.” This will be released on "Musical Freedom" on the 18th of November, the label of Tiësto. They were offered the chance to remix this new song after the success of their debut single.

The music that they compose can be described as hard and energetic.

They plan to release more music with Spinnin’ Records and perform on the big stages worldwide.

For more details, visit
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/mxrcvrymusic
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@mxrcvry.

About MXRCVRY:
This is a musical project of two musician brothers hailing from Vienna, Austria. They released their debut single Phonky Halloween and received huge support from the listeners.

Mat
MXRCVRY
contact@mxrcvry.com
Visit us on social media:
Other

