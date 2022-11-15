Los Angeles Luxury Cosmetic Dentist Featured in Inverse Tooth Whitening Article
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Locally renowned Los Angeles cosmetic dentist, Dr. Daniel Adelpour was recently consulted and featured in an article discussing teeth whitening and how to prevent tooth stains. The article was written and featured in the millennial-targeted online magazine, Inverse.
From its inception in 2015, Inverse has been delivering content rooted in analyzing culture through a scientific lens. From tech reviews to disproving medical myths with the help of qualified professionals, Inverse garners a diverse audience when looking at interests.
Dr. Daniel Adelpour owns and operates high-end dental practice, BLVD Dental Aesthetics located in Los Angeles, CA. As a proud California native, Dr. Adelpour attended the University of California, Los Angeles. He then went on to complete his Doctorate of Dental Surgery at the University of Southern California School of Dentistry. Upon graduating he thrived in his residency in San Diego, CA, where he completed the NYU Langone Dental Medicine program. Additionally, Dr. Adelpour holds numerous certifications in multiple facets of dentistry, including Invisalign, Cosmetic Dentistry, and Emergency Dentistry, to name a few.
With many years of dedicated work in dentistry and specialization in cosmetic dentistry, Dr. Adelpour was expertly consulted for Inverse’s featured article, “Can You Drink Coffee Without Staining Your Teeth? Dentists Reveal Tricks That Actually Work”. Within the article, Dr. Adelpour explains the different types of tooth stains that can occur and the cause behind them. Intrinsic and extrinsic tooth stains are clearly explained. BLVD Dental Aesthetics CEO and founder also raised concerns about the risks of certain teeth whitening products, “aggressive ‘whitening’ toothpastes, especially toothpastes that contain charcoal, as these are often too abrasive and can lead to wearing down your enamel and other problems such as gingival recession.”
As safe and effective alternatives to harmful over-the-counter products, Dr. Adelpour offers professional teeth whitening services at his luxury Los Angeles dental practice. BLVD Dental Aesthetics is a dental practice located in the Beverly Grove area specializing in cosmetic dentistry. Their perfect 5-star reviews are a testament to the quality care that Dr. Adelpour and his team provide. At BLVD Dental Aesthetics you will find the latest dental technology and elevated comfort. By offering TVs and music during all procedures, these dental professionals ensure you have a stress-free experience. Some of their more popular offerings include in-office teeth whitening and complete smile makeovers.
It seems that the BLVD Dental Aesthetics experience is perfectly summed up by a patient review left under the name, Andrew Z. “The best experience I’ve had at the dentist for I don’t know how long. The facility is beautiful and clean, the doctor is easy to talk to and fun. I love how I could watch or listen to whatever I want while they’re working on perfecting my smile. They use all of the latest equipment and even showed me a 3D model of my teeth! Definitely going to come back indefinitely for the best experience.”
More About BLVD Dental Aesthetics:
Located at 6360 Wilshire BLVD, Unit 512, Los Angeles, CA 90048, Dr. Adelpour and his team welcome patients from the surrounding areas. This includes Beverly Hills, Mid-Wilshire, and West Hollywood. BLVD Dental Aesthetics also offers general dentistry services among other offerings. To learn more or to schedule a consultation visit www.blvddentalaesthetics.com/.
