Finally you can put protein powder in your HOT COFFEE!

Live Smarter. Live Healthier. Live Allo. Easiest way to add protein to your Hot Coffee. Benefits of Protein to your Health

Looking to up your protein intake in an easy way? Allo brings you a high quality protein powder to mix right into your Hot Coffee & Hot Drinks. Super Easy.

Allo makes an amazing protein powder. Allo is hydrolyzed whey that mixes seamlessly into hot beverages without clumping or grittiness.” — Abby Langer, Registered Dietitian

FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Combining your favorite hot coffee or tea with protein powder is now POSSIBLE with the first protein powder crafted to dissolve instantly in hot coffee, clump-free, sugar-free, and gluten-free.

If you're looking to increase your protein intake in an easy and manageable way, Allo is for you. Not only is Allo intermittent fasting friendly and keto-friendly, it is also CLUMP-FREE. Most protein powders will clump up in your hot beverage, which is why everyone usually resorts to a large cold protein shake that can feel heavy, overwhelming and unpleasant.

One serving of Allo contains 10 grams of hydrolyzed whey protein powder, with options to suit all coffee drinkers' preferences: Non-creamer natural, flavoured non-creamers, and flavoured creamers. The ingredients and nutritional facts are very clean and transparent and made in the USA. Allo is also Health Canada certified as a Natural Health Product.

Similar to Nespresso, Allo loves flavours too. Allo carries a variety of flavours that will take your coffee experience to the next level. Whether you like your coffee black or with creamer, the options are healthy, nutritious, low calorie, and ultimately convenient.

HOW IS ALLO PACKAGED?

Allo launched with individual convenience on-the-go packages that are so easy to take on the go, to the gym, to the office and even tuck away in your work bag. Due to popular demand for a value size, Allo introduced the Allo Tubs which went viral, with options of 10g and 20g protein delivery. Getting your protein in has never become so easy. Simply mix it in with a spoon, there is no need for a big mess and boat loads of accessories. All you need is your hot coffee or tea, an Allo pack, and a spoon.

IS ALLO FOR YOU?

Whether you are a busy parent, looking for a great post-workout recovery, looking to fuel up in the morning, or just need to level up your protein intake for better health - Allo has got you covered. And best of all, it is free shipping all over North America on www.liveallo.com and Amazon Prime.

INTERESTED IN PARTNERING WITH ALLO?

Many local gyms, meal prep companies, supplement stores and wellness clinics are encouraging their clients to use Allo due to it's amazing health benefits. Registered Dietitians love the product and its utility, and have been getting very creative with Allo in recipe features all over social media. Allo has a great wholesale partnership program which allows independent retailers to carry Allo for their local communities and provide high quality products.

WHERE TO BUY ALLO?

Allo is widely available across North America, with Free Shipping within USA and Canada and same day, or next day delivery with Amazon Prime - getting your protein packs has never become so easy. Simply order, and wake up to a powerful cup of coffee the next day. You can also check out Allo's store locator to find a location near you, many gyms, supplement stores, natural grocers and wellness clinics are carrying the products in-store.

HOW DOES ALLO WORK?

Allo works with a minimum 8-ounce hot coffee, tea, matcha, and hot chocolate. And because Allo comes in packets, you can toss a packet into a bag before heading out the door and use it in take-out coffee. Or go BIG with the tubs to keep at home for tossing into your instant oatmeal and baking. Remember Allo's protein is thermostable - which means it can withstand high heat making it extremely versatile in so many applications.

NEED SOME TIPS & ADVICE?

If you're looking for protein inspired recipes or some quick, easy and free workouts, check out the Allo Blog where trainers, CPT's, dieticians, and experts in all realms have come together to provide you with easy and ideal ways to improve your health and wellness. Remember, we are all in this together.

Allo Protein Packs, instantly available in USA and Canada. Always Free Shipping.