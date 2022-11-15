New Site Gives Content Creators Behind the Scenes Access to the Publishing Process
SeeMeLaunch.com offers content jumpstart 'cheat codes', empowering creators of all levels to launch their content.
Creator's Decision Fatigue holds many back from launching their podcast. There are over 47 decisions to be made before recording. Register for a free Access Pass to learn how to simplify the process.”PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, Content Publishing Champion Angelina Millare debuts her new site SeeMeLaunch.com, designed to give content creators a sneak peak at the digital creation and publishing process. Through a series of launch challenges, the site aims to demystify the launch process, and give a preview of several “jumpstart” frameworks designed to simplify the creation process. Millare aims to help visitors get unstuck, and to avoid “Creators Decision Fatigue”, which is the result of the number of decisions that must be made before beginning the creation process.
— Angelina Millare
The kickoff challenge for SeeMeLaunch.com is a 7-day Podcast Launch, where Millare will demonstrate how to use a free online tool and her Podcast Jumpstart framework to launch a podcast quickly. Creators (and the curious) can register for a free Access Pass at SeeMeLaunch.com.
