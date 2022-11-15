Tartaglione Elected as First Female Senate Democrat Whip

Harrisburg, PA – November 15, 2022 − Today, Senator Christine Tartaglione was elected by her Senate Democratic colleagues to become the first female to serve as Democratic Whip in Pennsylvania Senate history. Senator Tartaglione is also the first person with a disability to serve as the Whip of any caucus in the state’s 235-year history.

When the Senate returns in the ’23-’24 legislative session Senator Tartaglione will bring more than 28 years of experience and relationships to the Whip position.

“For nearly three decades, I have had the honor to serve the people of the 2nd district of Pennsylvania,” said Senator Tartaglione. “I have seen my fair share of bad bills pass and great bills squandered away into the abyss of parliamentary procedure. Being able to pull upon seven terms worth of experience and bi-partisan relationships will help our caucus move forward our progressive priorities.”

Other Senate Democrats elected to leadership roles include:

Leader – Jay Costa, Jr.

Appropriations Committee Chair – Vincent Hughes

Chair – Wayne D. Fontana

Secretary – Maria Collett

