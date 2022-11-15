Senator Lindsey M. Williams Announces $2,731,360 in Grant Funding for Local Economic Projects

Pittsburgh, Pa. − November 15, 2022 − Senator Lindsey M. Williams announced today that the Commonwealth Financing Agency (CFA) has issued $2,731,360 in Gaming Economic Development Tourism Fund (GEDTF) grants to projects that impact Senate District 38.

“State investments in local economic projects bring major returns to our region in terms of revenue and in the quality of life for residents,” said Senator Williams. “From renovating Boy Scout cabins at Camp Guyasuta to revitalizing the Enright Court community, each of these projects is an investment in the people and the neighborhoods of District 38. I’m proud to have helped secure this funding.”

Grantees receiving GEDTF funds in District 38 are:

The Boy Scouts Laurel Highlands Council received $100,000 for renovation of the shower facilities in the dormitory wing of the McGinnis Education Center at Camp Guyasuta in O’Hara Township;

Brook Park Rec & Swimming Club in McCandless received $72,500 to upgrade their facilities, including stabilizing the building, rehabilitating the bathroom facilities, repairing the pool concrete and lawn drainage, and performing accessibility and energy efficiency upgrades;

The Heights Plaza Partners received $200,000 for renovations and rehabilitation of the plaza, including parking lot repairs, interior renovations to the existing vacant buildings, and associated site work;

The North Hills Council of Governments received $100,000 for improvements to Powell Park in West View, including renovation of the gazebo, installation of new age-appropriate playground equipment and fall protection, updating and resurfacing the basketball court and installing a new pickleball court;

Enright Court Community Group received $150,000 for a neighborhood revitalization project that includes replacing parking pads, adding speed bumps, clearing emergency alleyways, improving sewer lines, and repairing sidewalks;

The Allegheny Valley North Council of Governments received $100,000 for replacement of the Hill Avenue Waterline in Cheswick Borough;

The Allegheny Valley North Council of Governments received $90,000 for cleaning and installation of a new lining in the Chapel Downs sanitary sewer in Harmar Township;

The Etna Community Organization received $173,860 for building upgrades for the Etna Center for Community;

Fawn Township received $105,000 to replace a 150-foot soldier pile and lagging wall to repair the Sunmine Road landslide;

The McCandless Franklin Park Ambulance Authority received $50,000 to resurface and repair the ambulance bay garage floor;

Peebles District Volunteer Fire Company in McCandless received $75,000 towards their new garage;

The Richland Township Municipal Authority received $124,000 for replacement of the waterline along McMorran Road;

The Regional Learning Alliance received $100,00 to improve pedestrian safety across their entire campus in Marshall Township;

Ross Township received $200,000 for replacement of the bridge at Nelson Run Road;

Saxonburg Barn, LLC received $100,000 for completion of tenant build-outs at the Saxonburg Barn in Indiana Township;

Shaler Hampton EMS received $291,000 to acquire a new ambulance;

Skyhigh Ventures in Pine Township received $50,000 to purchase the LUCA AI fluency platform for use at the Provident School, where it will be used to provide over 300 families with insight into their students’ personal learning style;

Veterans Place of Washington Boulevard received $100,000 towards building a new three-story multi-purpose building that will serve as a wellness center and eight new single occupancy apartments for Veterans;

The North Hills Council of Governments received $50,000 for installation of a sanitary sewer forced main pipe along Markman Park Road in Marshall Township; and

The Pittsburgh Zoological Society received $500,000 for upgrades for the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium.

GEDTF grants are administered by the Redevelopment Authority of Allegheny County (RAAC) and are funded through gaming revenues. These grants provide financial support to municipalities, authorities, councils of governments, non-profits, and others to carry out important economic development projects here in Allegheny County. Eligible projects promote local economic activities, create jobs, improve or create infrastructure, promote public safety, assist in workforce development, or improve recreational activities.

Additional information about the GEDFT grants can be found here.

