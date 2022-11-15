Yoonta Opens New Offices in Central America

Yoonta is expanding its digital marketing services to Central America, starting with the opening of a new office in the Dominican Republic.

Foremost Latin America digital marketing agency, Yoonta, is informing the general public about the opening of its new offices in the Dominican Republic. With this new branch, Yoonta is poised to serve the Central American market with its premium services. This is in addition to the US and South American markets that it currently serves.

Yoonta brings to Central America its amazing wealth of experience garnered in the last 22 years since it was established. During this period, Yoonta worked on more than 1500 different web projects, in more than 300 niches. The Central American market can look forward to getting the type of quality service that has earned Yoonta the reputation of being one of the most experienced performance agencies in the Latin America market.

About the company

Yoonta is a digital marketing agency that is focused exclusively on getting results for its numerous clients. The principal focus of Yoonta is ensuring that its clients are not just able to get their name out there, but that they are also able to convert. It is for this reason that the agency takes a sales-oriented approach in contrast to other agencies that only deal with the technical aspect of digital marketing. With its unique combo of persuasion techniques and digital media buying, clients can rest assured that Yoonta can significantly boost their conversions.

The digital marketing agency’s production model further allows them to offer significantly lower prices than other agencies of the same level, without affecting the quality of the deliverables. What’s more, they have digital marketing experts of the highest level that are renowned for delivering only quality work.

Yoonta’s most important services include:

- Design, implementation, analysis and optimization of conversion funnels

- Google ads

- Facebok / instagram ads

- Tiktok ads

- Marketing Automation

- Web design

- Development of e-commerce stores

Since it arrived on the market in year 2000, Yoonta has worked with many prominent companies including John Deere, La Cuisine International, distrihogar, Refinancia, brot, and Grupo Navcar among others.

Interested persons are encouraged to visit www.yoonta.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Yoonta

Felipe Mazabel

3108649440

Carrera 1 70 - 54

Colombia