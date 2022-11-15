Fibromyalgia Management Solutions Available at V Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago

Chicago, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago, Illinois -

IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago is pleased to announce that they are offering safe fibromyalgia management solutions through their clinically proven personalized intravenous (IV) ketamine therapies provided in their advanced medical facilities. Fibromyalgia is a chronic or long-term condition that is difficult to understand, even for healthcare professionals. Its symptoms are quite similar to those of other conditions and there are no tests yet to definitively confirm a diagnosis. Thus, it is often misdiagnosed as another health condition. Its symptoms include: general fatigue; musculoskeletal pain, or pain in the bones and muscles; tenderness; and sleep and cognitive problems.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), doctors will usually diagnose fibromyalgia using the patient's physical exam, medical history, blood work, and X-rays. Around 2 percent of the US population or about 4 million adults, mostly women, have been diagnosed with fibromyalgia. Fibromyalgia causes the presence of regions of pain. Some of these regions overlap with the areas of tenderness that have been traditionally called tender points or trigger points. However, some of these previously observed areas of tenderness are not found in the regions of pain.

The pain is described as a consistent and dull ache. A healthcare professional will typically consider a diagnosis of fibromyalgia if the patient has experienced musculoskeletal pain in four of the five regions of pain indicated in the 2016 revised fibromyalgia diagnostic criteria. In an article published in the "Neuroscience" journal, the authors Kathleen A. Sluka, PT, PhD, FAPTA and Daniel J. Clauw, MD, suggest that "fibromyalgia is a heterogenous condition which likely has multiple potential etiologies. However, there is strong evidence, that there is a central nervous system component to the pain and symptoms associated that occurs in the majority of individuals with fibromyalgia."

Dr. Bal Nandra, M.D. from IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago says, "Most treatment centers rely on psychologists and nurses to administer ketamine therapy, we at IV Solutions Ketamine Centers have board certified anesthesiologists with years of ketamine experience and know-how to handle your care, unlike other professionals."

The use of board certified anesthesiologists to administer ketamine therapy is important because ketamine is a medication that is administered by anesthesiologists during surgery. Thus, only anesthesiologists have the training in the proper user of ketamine and its effects. That is why IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago only partners with pain management and anesthesiology groups to provide the ketamine infusions. Anesthesiologists are a specialized category of medical doctors who work with surgeons in administering sedating medications before surgery.

Ketamine works by blocking N-Methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptors. Blocking the activity of the NMDA receptors resets the altered pain receptors that have become hypersensitive in patients suffering from fibromyalgia. And over the long term, ketamine has been observed to modify the expression of NMDA receptors and decrease neuro-inflammation in the mouse and rat models of pain, which has been shown to be correlated to less neuropathic pain. Furthermore, ketamine has been observed to cause an increase in brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), which results into neurogenesis and synaptic modifications in the central nervous system, both of which have been noted to be vital in neuroplasticity.

IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago was created to provide advanced and effective intravenous (IV) medical treatment for anxiety, fibromyalgia, chronic pain, TRD, OCD, PTSD, and other similar disorders. Dr. Bal Nandra, M.D., who established the ketamine therapy clinic, obtained his training from the University of Chicago Hospitals Department of Anesthesia and Critical Care and he has 20 years of experience practicing in a clinical environment. He heads the team of health professionals in this IV ketamine clinic, which is composed of licensed therapists and technicians who work closely with registered nurses who are experienced and knowledgeable about ketamine infusion, primary care physicians, and mental health professionals who make sure that the best treatment and continuity of care are provided.

Those who would like to know more about IV ketamine therapy as a potential treatment for fibromyalgia and other related conditions can visit the IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago website or contact them through the telephone or via email. They are open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm from Monday to Friday, and from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturdays. People who are interested can also read the latest news about the ketamine center.

