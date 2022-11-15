Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,395 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 299,285 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Accessory for Piping Bags (DAL 179)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to dispense icings from bags onto novelty cakes, cupcakes, and other desserts," said an inventor, from Denton, Texas, "so I invented the CROWN. My design ensures that frostings and creams are neatly and uniformly dispensed with ease and minimal effort."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to pipe icing from a piping bag. In doing so, it offers a slow and even flow of icings, frostings, and creams. It also reduces stress and strain on the hands and it saves time and effort. The invention features a simple and adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for bakers, households, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DAL-179, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-effective-accessory-for-piping-bags-dal-179-301675704.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Accessory for Piping Bags (DAL 179)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.