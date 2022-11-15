The Data Extraction Company Building a Data-Inspired World

Datamam is leading the industry by innovating custom data extraction software for enterprises.

Data extraction helps businesses looking to collect specific pieces of information so they can generate leads, identify trends, improve data analysis, and so forth. Companies have long depended on their in-house teams to help with this special task. However, the proliferation of data extraction services providers has led to the outsourcing of that task. But among the many providers claiming to be the best, Datamam stands heads and shoulders above them all.

Datamam is a data extraction service provider with a difference. According to the company, “Whereas our competitors rely heavily on automated intake and their customers’ ability to navigate web scraping software, Datamam offers white-glove consultancy.” This unique approach means that its research team always works closely with their clients to build custom software and applications that are based on the unique needs of each client.

What’s more, the Datamam experience that has been gained over tens of thousands of searches leads to the researchers consulting on the solution architecture, correct websites, search frequency and data formats. At the end, clients are armed with the necessary information that will help them make smart decisions faster.

Some of the services that clients can expect to get from Datamam include:

- Web scraping services: This helps with everything from sourcing competitive pricing to auditing merchants’ directories to monitoring consumer sentiment.

- Market research services: This service extracts and cleans industry/market-specific data from multiple sources, analyzes it, and delivers comprehensive reports.

- Data consulting services: Datamam’s data scientists, data engineers, and software developers’ partner with clients to create the most effective way to source, extract, and analyze critical data.

To access the above services, clients will go through the in-house four-step methodology that takes clients through a comprehensive briefing, build a custom strategy, develop a unique software application, and deliver results that guide strategic decision-making. This approach has helped over 450 companies worldwide extract, organize and analyze data more effectively and at scale.

The Datamam website is currently flooded with positive reviews from satisfied clients. In the words of one such client, “We worked with Datamam to gather and analyze alternative data on over 5 million consumers. This helped us to improve our marketing efforts and offer better deals to our customers. It was great to see the results on time and the Datamam's flexibility gave our team the chance to further enrich the data using in-depth analysis based on the industrial insights. That saved our team a lot of time after the data delivery.”

Visit datamam.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Datamam

Tina

United States