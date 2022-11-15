SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Vintage Wine (VWE) Investors - Nationally Ranked Investors' Rights Firm Holzer & Holzer, LLC, Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2022 / Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors that a class action lawsuit was filed against Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. ("Vintage Wine" or the "Company") VWE. The lawsuit alleges Vintage Wine made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, including: (1) due to a material weakness related to its inventory controls and procedures, the Company lacked a reasonable basis to report inventory metrics; (2) the Company understated its overhead burden in certain quarters, thereby overstating its adjusted EBITDA; (3) as a result, Vintage Wine was reasonably likely to incur significant charges to restate its prior reporting.

If you bought shares of Vintage Wine between October 13, 2021 and September 13, 2022, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at https://holzerlaw.com/case/vintage-wine/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is January 13, 2023.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com

SOURCE: Holzer & Holzer

View source version on accesswire.com: