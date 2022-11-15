Grateful to Use Recruiting for Good and Help Fans Fund 2023 Women Soccer Travel
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good will reward referrals to companies hiring professional staff; with 50% of proceeds earned to fund 2023 soccer fan travel.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good "I do so much to create and fund gigs for kids…Now, I am doing something fun for me and sweet soccer fans (just like me)...and I'm grateful to use recruiting for good and fund fan travel to The 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand!"
It's Another Sweet Day in the USA Recruiting for Good will reward referrals to companies hiring professional staff with 50% of proceeds earned to fund 2023 soccer fan travel.
How Sweet Soccer Fans Earn Travel
1. Simply introduce a CEO, CFO, CIO, or VP of HR you personally know at a company; your best friend, boyfriend/girlfriend, dad/mom, neighbor, sorority sister or spouse who is responsible for hiring professional staff.
2. Recruiting for Good helps your company find and hire talented professionals.
3. Once the finders' fees are earned, and probation period is complete; Recruiting for Good will share 50% of placement fee to fund soccer fan travel.
Must Participate Before December 31st, 2022
Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good "You can also sponsor a Girls Soccer Team...help them Travel The World and Watch Women Play!"
About
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs. And we generate proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching positive habits and values that prepare them for life.
In 2023, we're launching The Sweetest Girl Gig; perfectly designed for Foodie Girls who love to creative writing, dining, and mom. Mom and Me Lunch, is The Sweetest Girl Gig for a Year; girls who do a great job on a gig, get hired again just like in the real world. Our thoughtful work program is a paid gig. Girls earn lunch with mom (and gift cards too).
We're hiring Moms whose kids have successfully completed their gigs since 2020; to deliver personal mentoring for the Girls on The Sweetest Gig.
Girls On The Sweetest Gig Discover Their Purpose + Ignite Their Passion + Are Inspired to Play
Parents want to help your kids land a sweet gig? Visit www.MomandMeLunch.com to Learn How.
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
