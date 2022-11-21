D&J Mechanical, LLC Helps People in Shirley and Monson, Maine With Heat Pump Installation Services

Dover-Foxcroft Heat Pump Installation Company Logo Efficiency Maine Residential Registered Vendor: D&J Mechanical, LLC D&J Mechanical, LLC Company Trailer for Heat Pump Services

Heat pump installation company D&J Mechanical, LLC now serves Shirley and Monson, Maine with HVAC expertise and trusted heat pump services.Monson

We're excited to help people with heat pump installations in Monson and Shirley. We specialize in Mitsubishi mini-split systems, which offer best-in-class quality and industry-leading performance.” — Dan Hartford

MONSON, MAINE, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Respected HVAC company D&J Mechanical, LLC brings its heat pump installation service to residents and business owners in Shirley and Monson, Maine. With the addition of Shirley and Monson, the expert heat pump installer now serves ten towns in Piscataquis County, six towns in Penobscot County, and two towns in Somerset County.

Maine is known for its cold and snowy winters, with temperatures regularly dropping to 15°F and lower in central Maine. Due to their energy efficiency and performance, quality heat pumps are increasingly popular in the central Maine towns of Monson and Shirley. D&J Mechanical, LLC offers a comprehensive heating and cooling solution. From heat pump installation to ongoing maintenance programs and emergency repairs, everything is taken care of.

"We're excited to help people with heat pump installations in Monson and Shirley," said Dan Hartford, owner and operator of D&J Mechanical, LLC. "We specialize in Mitsubishi mini-split systems, which offer best-in-class quality and industry-leading performance. We provide a complete service, from installation to system maintenance and efficient repair. We also help customers to maximize their Efficiency Maine rebates."

The neighboring communities of Monson and Shirley in Piscataquis County are located near Guilford and Dover-Foxcroft and situated close to the Appalachian Mountains. The natural landscapes of this area have something for everyone to enjoy. Monson and Shirley are surrounded by picturesque water bodies, including the stunning Sebec Lake. Residents and business owners in this beautiful community deserve quality heating solutions.

D&J Mechanical, LLC specializes in heat pump installation services along with maintenance and repair services. The company is known for high-quality installations and great service to the local community. Dan Hartford has more than a decade of HVAC experience in Maine, so he knows how to create systems that work for local conditions. Dan looks forward to working with local residents and business owners in Monson, Shirley, and surrounding communities.

Contact Info:

Name: Dan Hartford

Organization: D&J Mechanical, LLC

Address: 2149 Dexter Rd, Dover-Foxcroft, ME 04426

Phone: (207) 717-7737

For more information and to view current service areas, visit the D&J Mechanical, LLC website at https://www.dandjmechanicalservices.com

About D&J Mechanical

D&J Mechanical, LLC is a heat pump installation company located in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine. The company specializes in high-quality heat pump installations for residential homes and business offices and helps homeowners and property managers install and maintain heat pump systems. D&J Mechanical, LLC was established by a heat pump installer with over a decade of experience working as an HVAC contractor in Central Maine.

