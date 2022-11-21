Submit Release
D&J Mechanical, LLC Helps People in Shirley and Monson, Maine With Heat Pump Installation Services

Dover-Foxcroft Heat Pump Installation Company Logo

Efficiency Maine Residential Registered Vendor: D&J Mechanical, LLC

D&J Mechanical, LLC Company Trailer for Heat Pump Services

MONSON, MAINE, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Respected HVAC company D&J Mechanical, LLC brings its heat pump installation service to residents and business owners in Shirley and Monson, Maine. With the addition of Shirley and Monson, the expert heat pump installer now serves ten towns in Piscataquis County, six towns in Penobscot County, and two towns in Somerset County.

Maine is known for its cold and snowy winters, with temperatures regularly dropping to 15°F and lower in central Maine. Due to their energy efficiency and performance, quality heat pumps are increasingly popular in the central Maine towns of Monson and Shirley. D&J Mechanical, LLC offers a comprehensive heating and cooling solution. From heat pump installation to ongoing maintenance programs and emergency repairs, everything is taken care of.

"We're excited to help people with heat pump installations in Monson and Shirley," said Dan Hartford, owner and operator of D&J Mechanical, LLC. "We specialize in Mitsubishi mini-split systems, which offer best-in-class quality and industry-leading performance. We provide a complete service, from installation to system maintenance and efficient repair. We also help customers to maximize their Efficiency Maine rebates."

The neighboring communities of Monson and Shirley in Piscataquis County are located near Guilford and Dover-Foxcroft and situated close to the Appalachian Mountains. The natural landscapes of this area have something for everyone to enjoy. Monson and Shirley are surrounded by picturesque water bodies, including the stunning Sebec Lake. Residents and business owners in this beautiful community deserve quality heating solutions.

D&J Mechanical, LLC specializes in heat pump installation services along with maintenance and repair services. The company is known for high-quality installations and great service to the local community. Dan Hartford has more than a decade of HVAC experience in Maine, so he knows how to create systems that work for local conditions. Dan looks forward to working with local residents and business owners in Monson, Shirley, and surrounding communities.

Heat Pump Installer Serving Dover-Foxcroft, Dexter, Guilford, Garland, Exeter, Maine, Corinth, Maine

D&J Mechanical, LLC Helps People in Shirley and Monson, Maine With Heat Pump Installation Services

