New York State Department of State Syracuse Regional Board of Review to Meet Thursday; November 17th, 2022, at 10:00 a.m.
A meeting of the NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF STATE SYRACUSE REGIONAL BOARD OF REVIEW will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday; November 17th, 2022, via videoconference call (WebEx) at the following location:
Hughes State Office Building
333 East Washington Street
Main Hearing Room, First Floor
Syracuse, NY 13202
WHO:
Syracuse Regional Board of Review
WHAT:
Monthly Meeting of the Board
WHEN:
Thursday; November 17th, 2022, at 10:00 a.m.
The public has the right to attend the meeting at the location noted above or may attend remotely at the link provided below. Please note that one or more members of the Syracuse Regional Board of Review may participate via videoconference from a remote location that is not open to the public pursuant to Public Officers Law §103-a.
When it's time, join your Webex meeting here.
More ways to join:
Join from the meeting link
https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=mc5442ff24650029faf57bdf0c5c974ea
Join by meeting number
Meeting number (access code): 161 497 2938
Meeting password: URiQKjDW665
Tap to join from a mobile device (attendees only)
+1-518-549-0500,,1614972938## US (English Menu)
Join by phone
+1-518-549-0500 US (English Menu)
Join from a video system or application
Dial [email protected]
You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.
If you are a host, click here to view host information.
Need help? Go to https://help.webex.com
Contact:
Note: For information on logistics, please contact Brian Tollisen at: [email protected] or 518-764-3132.