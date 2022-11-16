Post Logic to Offer Ericom’s ZTEdge to Secure Content and Streamline Productivity for Film, VFX, and Broadcast Companies
Ericom ZTEdge Isolation Solutions Helps Enable MPA Trusted Partner Network (TPN) Compliance and Improves Productivity
Too often, security comes at the expense of user productivity and access, so we are delighted that ZTEdge protects our clients’ valuable content without getting in the way of their work.”LONDON, ENGLAND, November 16, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ericom Software, a leading provider of Zero Trust cloud cybersecurity solutions and developer of the ZTEdge™ SSE Platform, and Post Logic, a leading Paris-based reseller of technology for post-production video, film, animation and broadcast today announced that they have entered into a partnership to offer ZTEdge Isolation Solutions to Post Logic’s clients. These solutions will support TPN initiatives to comply with the Motion Picture Association (MPA) Content Security Best Practices guidelines.
In recent years, video production has moved beyond the studio, with more third-party providers and more professionals working remotely. Digital collaboration and communication platforms are essential for meeting tight schedules and often tighter budgets. However, use of these tools, along with internet access at large, exposes proprietary IP to the risk of exfiltration and data loss, as well as exposing studios and other suppliers to cyberattack.
In recognition of these changes, the MPA is currently updating their Content Security Best Practices to expand strong protection for additional essential web-based functions. The major studios require organizations in their supply chain – post-production, VFX and animation studios and broadcasters – to comply with MPA Guidelines and confirm their compliance through TPN assessments.
Unfortunately, these organizations have been struggling to meet studios' requirements because many solutions available to them introduce significant inefficiencies into the production process, frustrate creative and business personnel, and in some cases, mean excluding use of valuable web and cloud apps. Partnering with Ericom Software enables Post Logic to provide studios with seamless, easy-to-use isolation solutions that enhance studio productivity and protect valuable IP while adhering to TPN requirements.
First, clientless ZTEdge Web Application Isolation (WAI) enables users to securely access private web apps, CRMs and collaboration platforms like Microsoft Teams from unmanaged third-party and BYOD devices and controls each user’s permissions in accordance with Zero Trust principles of “always verify, never trust” and “least privilege access.” It also cloaks app surfaces from threat actors probing for vulnerabilities through which to attack.
Second, ZTEdge Web Isolation, Ericom’s Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) solution, enables creative artists and other users to safely access internet tools like email, collaboration tools and web browsing from production devices, while fully protecting valuable intellectual property (IP) and pre-release content.
In addition, Post Logic will also offer Ericom’s ZTEdge Virtual Meeting Isolation (VMI), the only isolation solution that protects all virtual meeting functionality while providing data controls to prevent sharing or leakage of sensitive information via screenshares and chats. It also secures against unauthorized, malware-enabled recording of virtual meetings.
"Post Logic is excited to offer our clients a content security solution that will simplify collaboration along the creative supply chain and significantly improve productivity, along with providing strong cybersecurity protections, in compliance with TPN requirements for protecting high-value entertainment industry IP and content from cyberattacks, theft, and accidental loss," said Jean-Pierre Fournier, Post Logic Director of Operations. "Too often, security comes at the expense of user productivity and access, so we are delighted that ZTEdge protects our clients’ valuable content without getting in the way of their work. We especially appreciate the modular ZTEdge approach, which simplifies integration of ZTEdge isolation solutions in our clients’ existing IT environments. "
"We are pleased to be partnering with one of the leading entertainment industry technology providers in Europe," said Ravi Pather, Ericom Vice President, Europe and Middle East. "We look forward to working closely with Post Logic and together helping creative studios streamline work processes for their distributed supply chains and keeping all contributors connected while protecting valuable content from internet-based threats."
To learn more about ZTEdge isolation solutions for TPN-compliant organisations, download our solution guide ZTEdge Web Isolation for the Film, Animation, and Visual Effects Industry. To request a demonstration, contact Post Logic here.
About Ericom Software and the ZTEdge Cloud Security Platform Ericom Software is a leading provider of cloud-delivered, Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions that protect today's digitally distributed organizations from advanced security threats. The company’s ZTEdge™ platform is the industry's most comprehensive and cost-effective Security Service Edge (SSE) solution. Ericom solutions leverage innovative remote browser isolation, application isolation, micro-segmentation, and virtualization technologies, and are delivered on the Ericom Global Cloud, a distributed high-availability elastic cloud platform powered by more than 50 distributed POPs globally. Ericom's cybersecurity solutions protect tens of thousands of businesses and millions of end users worldwide. The company has offices around the world and a global network of distributors and partners.
About Post Logic
Post Logic distributes a complete range of software and integrated systems for post-production video, film, 3D animation and broadcast. We are looking for innovative technologies and offer software solutions for the whole of the image processing chain: management of rushes & DI, film restoration, encoding, storage, & special effects compositing, 3D, DCP and graphic design, as well as hardware systems suitable for the graphics chain : workstations, render farms, secure direct-attached, NAS and SAN storage, networking, monitoring & HD UHD play-out.
