Baobab Ingredient Market worth $5.9 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 6.5% - IndustryARC

The Demand for Baobab Ingredient Market Is Becoming Increasingly Popular which is Boosting the Market Growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Baobab Ingredient Market Size is estimated to reach $5.9 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Baobab fruit is high in nutrients, which has earned them the title of super fruit. It contains calcium, vitamin C, potassium, magnesium, zinc, vitamin A, thiamin, and vitamin B6, among other nutrients. It is also prebiotic and high in fiber, with 10gm of fiber per fruit. The fruit and powder of the baobab tree are high in bioflavonoids, and vitamin C and are thought to have antimicrobial, antiviral, antioxidants, and anti inflammatory properties. Rising demand for the product is fueled further by its distinct flavor, fine texture in confectioneries, nutritional benefits, and versatility in a variety of products such as dairy, beverage, functional foods, and bakeries so on is expected to positively influence the Baobab Ingredient industry during the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021 on account of the rising number of consumers’ interest in functional food and beverages which is accelerating the growth of the market in this region.

2. Increased consumption of healthy and organic food and beverage products, as well as increased awareness of the health benefits of baobab ingredients, drives the market growth.

3. However, adverse climatic conditions, such as global warming and droughts, may reduce industry profitability, influencing price trends.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Baobab Ingredient Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Pulp is predicted to grow at a faster rate with a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. The pulp contains high levels of magnesium, potassium, protein, fiber, and vitamin C. Because of its prebiotic properties, fiber aids in the maintenance of good bacteria in the gut. It is also used to improve flavor, viscosity, and texture.

2. The market for baobab ingredients in nutraceutical applications is predicted to grow at a faster rate with a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. The product is used in nutraceuticals owing to its vitamin-supplementing properties for aiding weight loss, boosting immunity, and detoxifying skin from free radicals.

3. The Baobab Ingredient Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held a dominant market share of 35% in the year 2021. Moreover, North America is expected to dominate the baobab market during the forecast period.

4. Baobab fruit pulp contains 7 to 10 times the vitamin C of an orange. Additionally, vitamin C deficiency and depletion were common (occurring among 5%–17% and 13%–23% of respondents) from the U.S. survey by NCBI. Hence, a naturally occurring fruit can be readily substituted for deficiency, which will incentivize the market. Both the fruit and the seeds contain a variety of other important minerals and vitamins.

5. According to the Centre for the Promotion of Imports from Developing Countries, German sales of nutritional supplements have increased by about 6% per year since 2015, reaching EUR 2.2 billion in 2019. Moreover, the emergence of the Coronavirus in mid-2020 has sparked interest in immune supplements and boosted sales figures. The immune system is important for our endurance and performs a few basic duties to keep the body safe. It prepares the human body for danger, illness, and irresistible living entities in the environment, such as bacteria, organisms, parasites, and illnesses.

6. Baobab is hand-picked and harvested from the wild by local villagers. Each year, a single baobab tree can produce over 1,500 baobab fruits. Baobab exports hit 450 tons in 2017, according to the African Baobab Alliance and are expected to reach 5,000 tons by 2025, according to estimates. However, some argue that the white colour of the baobab makes it difficult to stand out and appeal to consumers. As a result, it may be more difficult for exporters to approach European buyers who prefer to buy ingredients that consumers are familiar with, as well as those that are more visually appealing.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Baobab Ingredient industry are -

1. Baobab Fruit Company

2. Atacora

3. Organic Africa

4. Aduna Limited

5. Afriplex Pty Ltd

