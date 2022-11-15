UniCare Health Plan of West Virginia Receives NCQA Innovation Award for Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome Reduction Program

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Medical Services (Medicaid) today announced UniCare Health Plan of West Virginia, a Medicaid managed care organization, won a National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) 2022 Innovation Award for its Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS) reduction program.

“UniCare is a great state partner when it comes to serving the health care needs of Medicaid members," said Cindy Beane, Commissioner of DHHR's Bureau for Medical Services. “Their dedication to ensuring West Virginia mothers and children receive quality care is commendable."

UniCare's NAS program works to improve maternal-child health outcomes and reduce incidence of NAS by integrating physical and behavioral health while utilizing prevention, case-management, and provider and member education/outreach for pregnant women (and women of childbearing age) who have a history of substance use disorder.

“At UniCare, we support health at every life stage, and that includes the implementation of programs that can improve both quality and care for mothers and children, like NAS," said Tadd Haynes, President, UniCare. “We are proud to be recognized by NCQA for our innovative approach to improving health care quality and we are grateful to DHHR for their longstanding commitment, support, and collaboration. It is through partnerships like these that we are making an impact in the lives and health outcomes of people across West Virginia."

The Innovation Awards review panel evaluates submissions on their innovation and creativity; sustainability; scalability; impact on intended audience; distinction from existing approaches; potential to affect quality and cost; and value for payers, providers, and patients.

Award winners are organizations that have implemented leading-edge strategies to improve both quality and value. Click here to learn more.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make informed health care choices.



About UniCare Health Plan of West Virginia, Inc.

UniCare Health Plan of West Virginia, Inc., serves more than 195,000 Medicaid and CHIP beneficiaries living in West Virginia. UniCare has served Medicaid beneficiaries in West Virginia since 2003 and WVCHIP members in 2021. For more information about UniCare, visit unicare.com/wv and follow the company on Facebook @UniCareWV and Twitter @UniCareWV.​