HappyBeingWell.com Inspires Shoppers to Give Happy and Entertain Being Happy This Holiday Season
The self-care e-commerce site 2022 holiday campaign launches today with complimentary virtual gift consultations, gift guides and free shipping on all items.
Happybeingwell.com is excited to inspire customers to find the right gifts for the people in their lives and create memorable holiday celebrations.”UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrate the season at Happybeingwell.com with self-care inspiration by listening to Happy Being Well’s podcast while shopping for gifts online, items to prepare for holiday parties and free self-care journals for online store visitors, along with many other inspirational resources. This season, Happybeingwell.com is the online store destination for organic self-care gifts, along with inspiration and solutions to help customers to create their own VIP luxury self-care experience at home. Happybeingwell.com "Give Happy and Be Happy " campaign includes everything from Happy stocking stuffers any female would love to luxury gifts, along with easy-to-navigate gift guides by personality at happybeingwell.com. In their online store, Happybeingwell.com is offering special content throughout the season to help customers create happy and memorable gatherings by providing customers with a free E-Book outlining how to host a memorable holiday gathering. The "Give Happy and Be Happy" campaign kicks off online with customers scheduling a free online meeting to talk with a Happy Being Well Gift Consultant at Happybeingwell.com. Customers will discover the right gift with a Happy Being Well gift consultant. Customers can schedule a day and time to talk to a Happy Being Well gift consultant to help them find the right gift.
— Rita Farruggia
"This gives more anticipation of the joy of gift-giving this year and spending time with those we care about. And, as we look forward to celebrating together over the holidays, Happybeingwell.com is excited to inspire customers to find the right gifts for the people in their lives and create memorable holiday celebrations," said Rita Farruggia, CEO and Founder, Happybeingwell.com. "Happybeingwell.com is excited to provide holiday inspiration for our customers and we are excited to be able to provide them with fun ideas the host can use to host holiday celebrations when they visit our blog, podcast and resources section for expert holiday hosting tips. "
HOLIDAY ENTERTAINING
Make It a Christmas Party to Remember!
Happybeingwell.com is the online destination for inspiration for creative and fun ways to implement self-care daily, time-saving self-care tips, and learning creative and fun ways to host holiday parties with plant-based recipes, décor ideas to uplift spirits and home décor items. To get a head start on preparing to host your holiday parties this season, Happybeingwell.com will be providing a complimentary E-Book titled, "How to Host a Memorable Holiday Gathering" with expert resources to help create a luxurious and fun party to leave everyone with happy long-lasting memories. Happybeingwell.com, features online content resources, online self-care and holiday prep information including plant-based recipes in their free E-Book, titled, “Plant-Based Recipes”. Customers can also listen to Happy Being Well’s podcast episode with Jessie-Sierra Ross, a Cocktail and TV Food Personality to get recipe ideas, cocktail recipes & home entertaining tips on Apple iTunes, Spotify, I Heart Radio or Amazon Music. Jessie-Sierra Ross appeared on the July 6th, 2022 episode. Throughout this podcast episode, Jessie-Sierra Ross guides listeners on holiday creations like a charcuterie board, meal recipes, time-saving meal prep tips and celebratory cocktails. Visit http://www.happybeingwell.com/pages/podcast to listen to Jessie’s meal and cocktail tips.
The Gift Guide Based on Her Personality
Happybeingwell.com "Gift Guide Based on Her Personality" makes gift giving simple with curated gifts by personality to ensure it’s the gift she loves. Whether it's finding the right gift for your spiritual female friend, your friend who loves yoga or a party hostess extraordinaire that's counting down until their next social gathering, Happybeingwell.com provides gifts for even the toughest people on your list. Gifts span high-quality and creative design leggings, natural facial masks, luxe home decor, natural soaps, natural candles, crystals, natural deodorants, natural bath products, natural essential oils and more.
Home Décor That Uplifts Spirits to Celebrate Christmas
Happybeingwell.com brings "Natural Home", an online shop category with gifts that bring the party, centred around three goals – Entertain, Indulge and Get Glam. Shoppers can discover chic serve-ware such as agate crystal serving platters, crystal cup coasters, crystal candle holders, preserved roses and unique tablescape finds, including:
A home with roses displayed on a table centrepiece is exquisite to look at. Is a must for creating a luxurious ambience for any holiday gathering. Using preserved roses that last for a long time instead of a few days is a no-brainer, especially for busy people on the go who don’t have time to always order fresh flowers. One of Happybeingwell.com popular preserved roses is Red Preserved Roses - Large Round Black Box.
For aromatherapy for house guests and health benefits for the homeowner having one of our aromatherapy diffusers is it uplifts the energy of house guests to stimulate joy into conversations. Happybeingwell.com most popular aromatherapy diffuser is Air Humidifier Essential Oil Aromatherapy Mist Maker.
Happybeingwell.com is excited to carry a selection of crystal serving platters. A great way to serve house guests is on a crystal platter with silver trimming. Not only beautiful to look at but also emits happy vibes from the crystal’s frequency. One of Happybeingwell.com popular serving platters is Agate Thin Serving Plate with SILVER Trim.
Happybeingwell.com carries a selection of crystal candle holders. It is a beautiful addition to any table centrepiece to place your candles in. Boost the elegant energy by using a gemstone votive candle holder. Crystal Candleholders to choose from are rose quartz, Amethyst Votive Candle Holder and more.
About Happybeingwell.com
Happybeingwell.com is North America's self-care online store. Happybeingwell.com, a fully integrated self-care online store, introduces both: high-quality and affordable self-care products and free inspiring educational self-care content. Through Happybeingwell.com, customers can download free self-care resources such as self-care journal prompts, plant-based recipes and a meditation E-Book while purchasing upscale fashion activewear leggings, organic essential oils, natural soaps, natural candles, Natural facial masks, crystals and much more. Be sure to follow @Happybeingwell on Instagram, become a brand ambassador and for more information or to shop any time, visit www.happybeingwell.com.
Rita Farruggia
Happy Being Well
+1 305-209-9391
rita@happybeingwell.com
