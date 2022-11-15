Global Dried Pistachio Snack Market Size to Hit US$1,432 Million by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 4.6% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rising trends of consuming healthy snacks have readily aided the Global Dried Pistachio Snack Market growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Global Dried Pistachio Snack Market size is estimated to reach $1,432 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Pistachios are edible seeds that contain a good amount of protein, carbohydrates, saturated fatty acids, potassium, dietary fiber, and antioxidants. Pistachio helps in reducing the risk of cancer, diabetes, and many other diseases. Pistachios are one of the oldest edible nuts which are commonly used all over the world. Pistachios are a type of dried nuts, a hard outer shell, and a sweet kernel inside that are commonly eaten as a snack. Pistachios have a number of health benefits, including improved digestion, weight control, macular degeneration prevention, and hypertension prevention supporting the Global Dried Pistachio Snack industry. It also improves the health of the blood, the brain, and the skin. Pistachios are abundant in monounsaturated fat, fiber, thiamin, vitamin B6, as well as minerals including phosphorus, potassium, copper, manganese, and have a great flavor. Nowadays, pistachio is used for snacking purposes. Pistachio is also used in oat bars that make its taste slightly sweet, nutty, oaty, and very delicious. Pistachio helps in reducing weight as it contains unsaturated fat which curbs hunger and cravings. Pistachio quality has also improved in recent years which has led to a 10% increase in consumption for the snacking category. The robust growth in the use of pistachio in snacking, bakery, cooking, confectionery, and others. are some of the factors driving the global dried pistachio snack Industry forward in the projected period of 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to rising trends of consuming healthy snacks as people are concerned about their health which increases the use of dried pistachio snacks.

2. In North America, the climate is hot, dry, and moderately cold winters which increase the production of pistachio as the weather is ideal for growing pistachio. Recently, the consumption of pistachio increased rapidly in the U.S. which gives rise to the use of pistachio for snacking purposes.

3. The robust growth in the food industry has increased the adoption of dried pistachio are some of the factors driving the dried pistachio snack Market.

4. However, the High cost of pistachio is one of the factors impeding the market growth. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Dried Pistachio Snack Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Original is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. The demand for original dried pistachio snack increases as it is pure and does not contain any unhealthy ingredients. Recently, people are suffering from many diseases such as cancer, diabetes, etc.

2. Online Channel is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Recently, people are preferring to buy products online as they don’t have enough time to visit shops owing to their busy schedules. In today’s generation, technology is advanced so people are using more online channels to buy a variety of products. In online sales channels, there are suitable options for every taste requirement so, it becomes easy for customers to choose according to their needs.

3. The global dried pistachio snack market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held a dominant market share of 39% in the year 2021 as compared to its other counterparts. It is owing to rising trends of consuming healthy snacks as people are concerned about their health which increases the use of dried pistachio snacks.

4. Growing consumer interest in plant-based products and shifting customer attitudes toward meat substitutes helps to develop the industry. Recently, the vegan population increased by 40% in 2020 which gives rise to the adoption of plant-based products and thus increased the need for dried pistachio snacks products.

5. It is difficult for pistachio farms to expand or increase their business and growing production capabilities which further increases the prices of pistachio. In India, the price of pistachio is in the range of Rs900- to Rs 960 per kg which is very expensive and thus hampering the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Global Dried Pistachio Snack industry are -

1. Wonderful Pistachios

2. Omay Foods

3. Setton Farms

4. Bajaj Food Group

5. Kraft Foods

