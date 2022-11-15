Blue Gem Hemp Announces First White Paper for Clinicians
Potential Therapeutic Effects of Full Spectrum CBD Oil. White Paper for Clinicians.
Your Wellness. Our Passion.”DEERFIELD, ILLINOIS, USA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Gem Hemp Published their first white paper for clinicians; explaining the "Potential Therapeutic Effects of Full Spectrum CBD Oil". This white paper will tremendously help and save time for the clinicians regarding their research for the potential usage of full spectrum CBD Oil. "Education is the only way to remove the stigma from mighty Cannabis plant. Blue Gem Hemp is pushing the boundaries to make transparent scientific research studies and white papers available to the interested clinicians community globally." Says Rudaba Naqvi. CEO of the Blue Gem Hemp.
Full-spectrum cannabidiol (CBD) oil is a hemp extract that contains a myriad of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids found naturally in whole cannabis and hemp plants. As opposed to pure CBD isolate, a single-molecule extract made from hemp plants, full-spectrum CBD oil contains a wide range of phytochemicals that work in concert to modulate the endocannabinoid system and potentiate therapeutic effects. This paper will provide an overview of the physiological actions, uses, dosing, and safety considerations of full-spectrum CBD oil.
The Endocannabinoid System
The endocannabinoid system is a complex physiological system for maintaining homeostasis that is composed of cannabinoid receptors, endocannabinoids, and enzymes.1,2,3 Cannabinoids are naturally occurring molecules found in hemp and cannabis plants that modulate endocannabinoid function. Over 100 cannabinoids have been isolated from cannabis plants, including CBD, a nonintoxicating cannabinoid, and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the compound responsible for the intoxicating effects of cannabis. Other cannabinoids of interest to researchers for potential therapeutic effects include cannabigerol (CBG), cannabichromene (CBC), and cannabinol (CBN). In raw or unheated cannabis, precursor cannabinoids in their acidic form can be isolated, including cannabidiolic acid (CBDA) and tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THCA).
Terpenes are naturally occurring aromatic molecules responsible for botanical aromas and flavors present in hemp and cannabis plants, as well as fruits, vegetables, trees, herbs, and flowers. Terpenes are Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other regulatory agencies.4 Organisms use terpenes in innumerable natural processes to communicate with their environment and serve in functions such as protection and reproduction. Terpenes are essential to the entourage effect, which is the synergistic effect of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids on physiological processes. Terpenes have varying physiological effects that likely contribute to the therapeutic effects of full-spectrum CBD oil. For example, myrcene may have anxiolytic, antioxidant, anti-aging, anti-inflammatory, and analgesic properties.5 Beta-caryophyllene may modulate inflammation by reducing pro-inflammatory modulators.6 Alpha-bisabolol has been studied for potential benefits, including neuroprotective and antimicrobial effects.7
Flavonoids are a class of naturally occurring molecules that provide pigmentation and protect plants against damage from ultraviolet radiation, pests, and disease. They are of emerging interest to researchers in their potential synergistic action on the endocannabinoid system in concert with cannabinoids and terpenes.8
