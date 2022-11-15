Submit Release
Schwank Retains Democratic Caucus Leadership Position for 2023-2024 Legislative Session

Sen. Judy Schwank

Harrisburg — November 15, 2022 — State Sen. Judy Schwank was reappointed Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Caucus Administrator, retaining her role in caucus leadership for the upcoming 2023-2024 legislative session.

Schwank said she is grateful for the opportunity to continue in a leadership role and said the position provides Berks County with more influence in Harrisburg.

“I’m looking forward to working with my colleagues to ensure the legislative priorities of our caucus reflect the needs of my constituents,” Schwank said. “There are reasons to be optimistic about the upcoming session. I believe that with the leadership team our caucus has chosen today, we are in a strong position to deliver for Pennsylvania.”

###

