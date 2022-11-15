iRECOMM ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF ISMAIL AHMED AS NEW CEO
As CEO, my goal is to allow and enable everyone to achieve success and create a culture that is aligned with their objectives.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES , November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iRecomm, a technology focused Commercial Real Estate (CRE) lending platform, announced today the appointment of Ismail Ahmed as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Ahmed brings more than 22 years of banking and lending experience to the company, and has substantial management experience in leading teams to achieve organizational goals and establish new vision in a continuously challenging environment.
— ISMAIL AHMED
“We believe Ismail is the right person to take iRecomm to the next level,” said Vin Saini, co-founder and chief technology and operations officer at iRecomm. “He has the experience to transform our business model from a traditional brokerage shop to the next phase of growth and innovation.”
Ismail has an impressive resume featuring various sales and leadership roles at Citibank, Chase, Amalgamated and HAB. He has extensive experience in creating business and sales structures within financial institutions. In addition to his banking experience, he has created and grown three financial services businesses throughout his career.
“The timing and alignment for both my career and iRecomm are perfect,” said Ismail Ahmed. “iRecomm will give me the opportunity to bring my experience to the technology space which I love. The company mission to create a platform that is going to break barriers and make CRE funds accessible for all is intriguing to me. As CEO, my goal is to allow and enable everyone to achieve success and create a culture that is aligned with their objectives.”
An iRecomm founding partner, Jan Fahim, said, “We are delighted to welcome Ismail to the iRecomm team. His wealth of experience in the CRE lending space will be invaluable as we continue to grow our business.”
About iRecomm:
iRecomm is a technology focused CRE lending platform that focuses on equality and efficiency. The company employs proprietary software that uses big data analytics and Ai to find efficiencies on every stage of the loan cycle. iRecomm has created a product that out performs its competitors while also allowing users visibility to make informed decisions concerning their loans.
iRecomm currently serves brokers and lenders at various stages of the loan cycles, and works directly with both borrowers and loan originators of any level covering all asset classes and loan products.
