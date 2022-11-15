Red Clover Advisors Celebrates Five Years of Helping Businesses and Protecting Families Through Online Privacy
Jodi Daniels has committed the last five years to helping businesses tackle a new world problem - online privacy.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world of technology has blossomed and changed our society in almost every way. Happening all so quickly, it’s hard to keep up with the changes that come with technological advances as well as how to even properly use the tools that are available through technology. The internet, a vast and diverse tool, can be used for so much good. However, there’s always another side of a coin. Despite being an amazing and effective tool, the internet can be a dangerous place. Security and privacy breaches happen too often, and Jodi Daniels, founder of Red Clover Advisors, has committed to using her expertise to help ensure that businesses are protecting their clients. As she celebrates five years in business, she is looking to share how privacy policies and regulations can help make the world a safer place.
In her five years of consulting major companies, Jodi has seen firsthand the dangers that can come from data breaches and mishandled privacy policies. When data is hacked into, identities can be stolen, bank information, as well as other major personal information can be stolen and used by someone other than you. While she believes that most companies mean well, she does suggest there are some steps that you can take to protect yourself - especially if you have children. "Limiting online time, using a child-safe browser and search engine, using an app like Bark, these are things you can do to help protect your children."
The dangers that can come from security breaches are not only informational but can also lead your children down unwanted and vulnerable paths. Educating adults on the risks is just one step to educating young people on the potential hazards that can come from unprotected data software. Jodi has poured her gifts and abilities into helping major businesses protect their data as well as ensure they’re following privacy guidelines themselves. Using a natural gift and honing in on the ability to educate a broader population, Jodi has poured her business, time, and energy into ensuring businesses are aware of the possible hazards that lurk on the internet. As a parent, she is also aware of the need for families to have protection as well.
