Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Releases Consumer Protection Tips During International Fraud Awareness Week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is releasing fraud prevention tips for Floridians during International Fraud Awareness Week. In 2021,

the Federal Trade Commission reported

that a typical fraud case in Florida resulted in the loss of more than $500. Nationwide, consumers reported losing more than $5.8 billion to fraud in 2021, a

70% increase from the previous year

. Attorney General Moody is issuing tips to help Floridians from falling victim to fraud.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Our Consumer Protection Division works hard to stop scams and protect Floridians—recovering more than $469 million since 2019. In recognition of International Fraud Awareness Week, I am encouraging consumers to check out our free resources online and report scams by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM. By staying up to date on the latest scams, you can avoid fraud and help us build a Stronger, Safer Florida.”

Attorney General Moody is issuing the following tips to help Floridians avoid fraud:



Check account statements regularly to ensure there are no fraudulent charges or withdrawals;

Use credit cards for transactions for the added protection given;

Review credit reports at least once a year. Consumers have the right to a free credit report annually from the three major credit reporting agencies. To order a credit report, go to AnnualCreditReport.com ;

Never send personal or financial information via text or email;

Shred unneeded sensitive documents; and

Collect mail daily and set up mail forwarding or holding when away to avoid theft.

Additionally, Attorney General Moody created two consumer-related programs designed to educate Floridians about common and emerging scams. Attorney General Moody’s Consumer Alert program is designed to inform the public of emerging scams, new methods used to commit fraud, trends in consumer complaints and other deceptive practices utilized to take advantage of Floridians. To learn more and to access recently-released Consumer Alerts, visit

MyFloridaLegal.com/ConsumerAlert

. The Scams at a Glance program is another resource Attorney General Moody’s office provides to Florida consumers. Scams at a Glance produces free downloadable brochures with information on common and emerging scams. The program is designed to encourage people to download, print and share brochures with those who may have difficulty accessing information online—particularly seniors. To access the Scams at a Glance resources, visit

MyFloridaLegal.com/ScamsAtAGlance

.