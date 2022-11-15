Surge Transportation Extends Real-time Rate and Capacity Options for Shippers in e2open's Network

Expanded technology partnership enables shippers to optimize logistics and transportation spend in e2open's Carrier Marketplace

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. ETWO, the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, announces that it has expanded its partnership with Surge Transportation, a digital freight brokerage providing real-time pricing and routing guide optimization for companies that ship goods over the road. Through its procurement API and the Carrier Highlight capability within e2open's Transportation Management System (TMS) application, Surge will provide rate optimization and capacity to dry and refrigerated assets for e2open shippers in the consumer-packaged goods vertical as well as their inbound shippers.

The Carrier Highlight innovation is a new core capability enabled by e2open's multi-tenant environment that offers all shippers an instant comparison of real-time transportation rate options against both contract and spot rates currently available in their network. E2open clients will have access to Surge's real-time rates during the tendering process, with the ability to select guaranteed spot rates backed by reliable capacity with 100% tender acceptance.

"Almost all logistics companies compete to fill the primary provider space, leaving shippers with few reliable and valuable options when they have to seek alternative capacity," said Omar Singh, President of Surge Transportation. "Our goal is to continue to serve that market need, strategically providing shippers with excess capacity and rate optimization when their primaries are not available. Surge's pricing API and capacity partners introduce rate optimization during the waterfall tendering process and also take the volatility out of traditional spot market experiences where pricing, capacity, and tender acceptance can be unpredictable. Our longstanding partnership with e2open will help clients navigate these exceptions more successfully through a seamless experience – so shippers can focus their energy on running their business."

E2open's Carrier Highlight offers all TMS users access to the list of featured transportation providers, even if the carrier is not in the shipper's network. The shipper can seamlessly onboard the selected carrier to benefit from the current rate reduction and use the new carrier partner for future load savings. In addition, carriers in the network are afforded exposure to more shippers.

"We are focused on adding value continually for our clients, and our partner ecosystem is an important part of that value and our clients' success," said Peter Hantman, chief operating officer at e2open. "Our shippers benefit not only from a market-leading TMS within e2open's connected supply chain platform, but also from an expansive carrier network and data that empower more efficient, cost-effective, and sustainable movement of goods for the world's top brands."

