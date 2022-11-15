Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,333 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 299,573 in the last 365 days.

Aaron Thesman Joins U.S. Energy Development Corporation

ARLINGTON, Texas, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Energy Development Corporation (U.S. Energy), an exploration and production (E&P) company focused on the development of energy projects throughout North America announces the addition of Aaron Thesman to the company's Legal Department.

Thesman has more than 20 years of in-house corporate and law firm experience. His experience includes providing strategic guidance on various commercial, ESG, litigation and critical business matters including mergers, acquisitions and divestitures.

"We are pleased to welcome Aaron to our team," said Jordan Jayson, Chairman and CEO of U.S. Energy. "Aaron's knowledge and in-depth industry experience will be a tremendous asset to our organization and support us as we continue to grow and diversify our assets."

"I am excited to join the in-house Legal Department at U.S. Energy and I look forward to adding valuable contributions to the company," said Thesman.

Prior to joining U.S. Energy, Thesman was the Vice President of Land and General Counsel for 1849 Energy Partners, LLC. He also previously served as Senior Vice President of Land and General Counsel for Trinity River Energy, LLC/Legend Natural Gas, LLC.

Thesman earned a B.A. and M.S. degree from Oklahoma State University and a J.D. degree from the University of Oklahoma. He holds GRI Professional - Sustainability (ESG) Reporting certifications and is licensed to practice law in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

About U.S. Energy Development Corporation

Founded in 1980, U.S. Energy Development Corporation (U.S. Energy) is a privately held exploration and production (E&P) firm that manages assets for itself and its partners. For more than four decades, U.S Energy has blended operational and financial innovation with a forward-looking approach. Headquartered in the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex, it earned an ISO 14001:2015 certification for its environmental management system. U.S. Energy has invested in, operated and/or drilled approximately 4,000 wells in 13 states and Canada and deployed more than $2 billion on behalf of its partners. For more information, please visit usedc.com and follow U.S. Energy on LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aaron-thesman-joins-us-energy-development-corporation-301678605.html

SOURCE U.S. Energy Development Corporation

You just read:

Aaron Thesman Joins U.S. Energy Development Corporation

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.