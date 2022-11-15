Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,334 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 299,528 in the last 365 days.

Todd Moehlenbrock Joins Flogistix

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oklahoma City-based Flogistix is pleased to announce the addition of Todd Moehlenbrock as Vice President of Petroleum Engineering. In this role, he will oversee activities in the Petroleum Engineering Department providing development and support on all Flogistix vapor recovery and compressor solutions. These solutions assist Flogistix customers to increase well productivity and profits through compression while capturing emissions and eliminating the need to vent or flare.

Todd has spent over 35 years in the oil and gas industry and has experience in many facets of the business. Prior to joining Flogistix, Todd worked at Devon Energy Corporation where he served in a variety of roles. Most recently, he served as Vice President-Anadarko Basin Business Unit where he managed the operations and P&L of the company's Oklahoma assets.

"We are pleased to have Todd join our team. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this position that is vital to our future growth," said Mims Talton III, CEO.

Todd earned a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering degree from The University of Tulsa.

Flogistix is the industry leader in production optimization utilizing atmospheric solutions that allow the responsible production of oil and natural gas while reducing environmental impacts.

Media Contact:
Kristin Hincke
khincke@flogistix.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/todd-moehlenbrock-joins-flogistix-301677660.html

SOURCE Flogistix

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Todd Moehlenbrock Joins Flogistix

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.