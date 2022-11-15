Delaware College of Art and Design Launches Product Design Program Powered by Flatiron School
Today, Flatiron School, a leading provider of tech training and talent, announced that it has been engaged by Delaware College of Art and Design (DCAD) to support the launch of a Product Design program leveraging its curriculum. The program will prepare DCAD students to become end-to-end Product Designers by learning UX and UI design.
— Jean Dahlgren, President at DCAD
“While DCAD has extensive expertise in art and design education, we knew we needed the right partner to help us realize our vision of career pathways for creatives into tech-based jobs,” said Jean Dahlgren, President at DCAD. “And we knew immediately that Flatiron School was the right partner for us. They are not only experts in tech education, but they fully understand both the need for and the high value artists and designers bring to tech-based jobs such as product design, user experience (UX), and user interface (UI) design. We’re thrilled to leverage Flatiron School’s curriculum, designed by industry experts, to the benefit of our learners.”
The program will be offered as a 12-week, full-time, remote course taught to cohorts of at least 12 students, and is mainly geared toward alumni and other adults seeking a career change. The program is designed with the goal of graduates securing an entry-level product design role following the successful completion of the course, which will be bolstered by one-on-one career coaching sessions for graduates with experienced career coaches.
“We are excited to be working with DCAD to increase their education offerings in the product design space,” said Nancy Ziser, Executive Vice President of Enterprise Sales at Flatiron School. “This program will give students a strong foundation in product design skills by focusing on design thinking, user-centered design, and foundational visual design and will set graduates up to succeed in some of the most in-demand tech jobs today.”
The first Product Design cohort is set to kick off in January 2023. In two upcoming webinars, Lise Dubé-Scherr, Dean of Continuing and Professional Studies at DCAD, and Joshua Robinson, Flatiron School Director of Product Design, will share information about the course, review the curriculum and career coaching process, and discuss some of the many job opportunities available for product designers. Visit DCAD.edu to register for a webinar session on either Wednesday, November 16 at 7 p.m. EST or Thursday, December 1, at noon EST.
ABOUT FLATIRON SCHOOL: Since 2012, Flatiron School has been an education innovator, training the next generation of tech talent in software engineering, data science, cybersecurity, and product design. The organization works with consumers, universities and colleges, and industry-leading companies around the world to elevate their tech teams with essential training. When it comes to landing a job, Flatiron School graduates have a proven track record of success thanks to experienced instructors and dedicated career coaches. Flatiron School’s mission is to empower tomorrow’s workforce through education. For additional information, please visit flatironschool.com | Twitter: @FlatironSchool | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/school/the-flatiron-school.
