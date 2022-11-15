Advanced Manufacturing Minneapolis Sees Huge Attendee Increase for Largest Show Since 2016

More than 5,000 verified registrants attended Advanced Manufacturing Minneapolis, representing five co-located brands across the industry.

Advanced Manufacturing Minneapolis, the largest manufacturing show in the Midwest, saw more than 5,000 verified registrants and 595 exhibitors at the Minneapolis Convention Center earlier this month, marking its most-attended show attendance since 2016.

Held from Nov. 2-3, Advanced Manufacturing Minneapolis attracted top-tier organizations across co-locates Automation Technology Expo (ATX), Design & Manufacturing Minneapolis (D&M), MinnPack, Plastec, and Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M). World class leading brands in attendance included 3M, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Dassault Systèmes, Dupont, ExxonMobil, Ford Motor Company, GE Healthcare, General Mills, Honeywell Aerospace, Hormel Foods, John Deere, Johnson & Johnson, JP Morgan, Land O'Lakes, Lockheed Martin, Mayo Clinic, Medtronic, Meta, Nextern, Nike, Nordson Medical, Olympus, Philips, Protolabs, Smiths Medical, Stryker, and Target, all bringing inspiration and innovation to the forefront through exhibitions, demonstrations, and educational sessions.

Advanced Manufacturing Minneapolis focused on highlighting the Midwest as a powerhouse in the industry. In 2021, manufacturers in Minnesota accounted for over 13% of the total output in the state and employed more than 11% of the workforce, according to the National Association of Manufacturers. Advanced Manufacturing Minneapolis added to these positive trends, bringing $5.2 million in revenue to the city and supporting 3,590 manufacturing jobs through year's event.

"The Midwest is positioned as a leader in national and global manufacturing. Having such an engaged audience across a volume of specialized verticals creates the perfect environment for exhibitors to cultivate unique relationships and yield significant results onsite," says Suzanne Deffree, Group Event Director. "We are proud of the high-caliber thought leadership and brand power that was showcased at Advanced Manufacturing Minneapolis, as well as the local industry support that continues to drive the Midwestern manufacturing and engineering."

The event also featured the Smart Event platform experience onsite and remotely to further expand pre-show planning opportunities and post-show return. Registrants will have access to select recorded sessions, in addition to exhibitor lists and guest networking until Dec. 9.

Advanced Manufacturing Minneapolis officially will return to the Minneapolis Convention Center on Oct. 10-11, 2023, with expected continued growth next year. Interested exhibitors can contact the Events Team at advancedmanufacturingminneapolis.com to secure their placement ahead of the show.

