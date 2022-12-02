Jan Howell Marx to Retire as San Luis Obispo College of Law Campus Dean

Dean Jan Marx SLO College of Law Monterey College of Law Logo

Monterey College of Law is honoring Dean Jan Marx on her retirement after leading the San Luis Obispo College of Law campus for four and one-half years.

Even if you disagree with someone . . . show genuine respect on a human level. This builds community and mutual trust, which is at the heart of a successful life in the law and in public service.” — Dean Jan Howell Marx