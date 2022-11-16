Sports Law Expert – a Podcast Launches with Featured Guest and Sports Lawyer Carla Varriale-Barker

Submit Release
— Holt Hackney, the founder and publisher of Hackney Publications
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hackney Publications announced today that it has published its first recording on Sports Law Expert – a Podcast, with future releases set to be distributed on November 30 and the twice a month thereafter.

Today’s guest is Carla Varriale-Barker, who leads the sports law practice at Segal McCambridge.

“Carla, who I have known for 20 years, is a rarity in the sports law community,” said Holt Hackney, the founder and publisher of Hackney Publications. “All her legal work involves sports law. In addition, she has been a powerful leader in terms of helping female attorneys break into the industry.”

Carla's interview can be heard here. Going forward, those interested in being notified when a segment goes live can subscribe by visiting here.

About Hackney Publications

Hackney Publications is the nation’s leading publisher of sports law periodicals. The company was founded by journalist Holt Hackney. Hackney began his career as a sportswriter, before taking on the then-nascent sports business beat at Financial World Magazine in the late 1980s. A few years later, Hackney started writing about the law, managing five legal newsletters for LRP Publications. In 1999, he founded Hackney Publications. Today, Hackney publishes or co-publishes 14 sports law periodicals.

About Carla Varriale-Barker

Varriale-Barker is an accomplished litigator who is at home in a courtroom, board room or classroom. She represents a portfolio of clients in the sports, recreation, amusement, and hospitality industries with a client-centered practice focusing on tort, discrimination, contract, insurance, and premises liability matters, including the defense of claims arising from alcohol service, security lapses, discrimination in places of public accommodation, sexual abuse, and molestation.

She is chair of the firm’s Sports, Recreation & Entertainment practice group.

Varriale-Barker counsels clients involved with the U.S. Center for SafeSport, an organization established by Congress to address sexual abuse, bullying and other misconduct, and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movements. She is an adjunct instructor at Columbia University’s School of Professional Studies where she has taught in the Sports Management Program since 2008.

Prior to joining Segal McCambridge, Varriale-Barker was a founding partner of a women-owned law firm. She has also written for the American Bar Association about diversity and inclusion and the importance of mentorship and sponsorship.

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.