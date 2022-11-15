Submit Release
Gov. Wolf Highlights Historic $7.9 Billion Infrastructure Investment in Pennsylvania on Anniversary of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Governor Tom Wolf today joined White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu to celebrate President Joe Biden’s historic investments in critical infrastructure improvements in the commonwealth and across the nation on the anniversary of President Biden signing the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. To date, $7.9 billion has been invested in Pennsylvania to improve infrastructure, support a cleaner environment, and create good jobs that pay well.

“This $7.9 billion infrastructure investment is really an investment in people. It’s an investment in safe travels to work, family, and friends; an investment in a secure supply chain, the food we eat, the water we drink, and the air we breathe,” said Gov. Wolf. “I am grateful for President Biden’s leadership and this bold investment to build a better future for all Americans.”

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Biden in 2021 was the largest federal investment in infrastructure in decades. Since signed into law, Pennsylvania has seen billions in support for projects including critical funding for Amtrak routes on the Eastern Seaboard, addressing the aging infrastructure of the Philadelphia International Airport, and replacing and repairing over 7,540 miles of highway and 3,353 bridges in poor condition in Pennsylvania, including Fern Hollow Bridge in Pittsburgh, providing eligible families $30/month off their internet bills through the Affordable Connectivity Program, and much more. In total, Pennsylvania has received:

  • $5.2 billion to Pennsylvania for road and bridge projects,
  • At least $100 million for broadband and internet expansion,
  • $240 million for clean drinking water,
  • $614.8 million to improve public transportation,
  • $58 million for clean school buses,
  • $62 million to improve electric vehicle infrastructure,
  • $208 million for clean energy and energy efficiency projects,
  • $119 million for our airports,
  • $110 billion for our ports and waterways,
  • $1.1 billion to improve infrastructure resilience and prepare our commonwealth for floods and extreme weather events,
  • $349 million to cap orphaned wells and reclaim mind lands.

Gov. Wolf has served for two terms as a leader consistently at work for the people of Pennsylvania. Learn more about how his Priorities for Pennsylvania have fueled the commonwealth’s comeback, leaving Pennsylvania in a much better place than when he arrived.

