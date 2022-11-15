Gale Force Launches Innovative Programmatic Ad Platform
AdForce, a programmatic advertising platform from Gale Force Digital Technologies, has entered its full-launch after extensive testing by advertising agencies.WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AdForce, the programmatic advertising platform from Gale Force Digital Technologies, has entered its full-launch life cycle after extensive testing by advertising agencies. AdForce is a demand-side platform (DSP) that provides the most cost-effective digital media buys in the industry, allowing users to purchase static, video, CTV/OTT, and audio inventory across 95% of ad spaces. The software significantly reduces human error by automatically optimizing to desired performance metrics. This is achieved by aggregating and leveraging thousands of third-party data layers from dozens of providers. AdForce users are able to precisely hone in on their target without having to overspend on blanketing audiences or overbidding on less effective placements.
THE ADFORCE BENEFIT
Manual bids and repetitive bid adjustments have been replaced by AdForce’s various bidding algorithms, which generate the best results for the lowest cost. Marketers can serve tailored advertising messages with pinpoint accuracy through premium, brand-safe publishers – all from one fully-automated platform. Users set their own impression, click, and conversion goals for campaigns and then watch as they immediately begin reaching the most conversion-oriented customers, wherever they are, at exactly the right times. There are no budgetary minimums on the software, eliminating the barrier to entry that prevents many advertisers from including programmatic in their media mix. AdForce is part of an all-in-one marketing suite utilized by agencies and advertisers to execute all aspects of their marketing campaigns. Businesses can choose one or more, based on their needs, or combine them all for complete control of their brand strategy.
ABOUT GALE FORCE DIGITAL
Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, Gale Force Digital Technologies has been providing advanced media planning software, digital marketing tools, and other solutions since 2014. The products offered are GaleForceMedia, a media planning and buying tool, LocalForce, a local search management solution, ClickForce, a paid search advertising platform, SocialForce, a multi-platform management software for managing social profiles and scheduling posts, AdForce, a programmatic digital media buying solution, and ReForce, a proprietary review generation and reputation management platform. GaleForce is continually crafting and refining products to best serve its ever-growing client base.
