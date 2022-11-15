Latest News: Library of Congress Awards Bobbitt Poetry Prizes to Rita Dove and Heid E. Erdrich

The Library of Congress will award the 2022 Rebekah Johnson Bobbitt National Prize for Poetry to former U.S. Poet Laureate Rita Dove for lifetime achievement and to Heid E. Erdrich for her poetry collection “Little Big Bully.”
