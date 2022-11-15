Luxury Wines And Spirits Market Share Worth US$123.4 Billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Luxury Wines And Spirits Market size is estimated to reach $123.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Wines and Spirits fall under the category of alcoholic beverages. The only difference in both terms is alcohol content. Wine generally exhibits below 15% whereas spirits have over 30% alcohol. Distilled spirits or liquors are another communal description of spirits as they are obtained through decontamination from wines and fruit. Some common spirits include tequila, whiskey, cognac, rum, and others. Talking about wine it’s fabricated through fermentation where juices are converted into ethanol with the help of an enzyme. Most wines are made from fruit and flowers such as grapes, apples, dandelion, and others. Besides that, in many countries, grains such as rice, and cereals are also taken into account to preparing such alcoholic beverages. Growing western influence among the younger generation in developing nations is one of many factors set to drive the growth of the Luxury Wines And Spirits Industry for the period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, Europe’s Luxury Wines And Spirits Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.

2. The state-of-the-art fermentation technologies, swift modernization, and accruing disposable income is said to be preeminent driver driving the growth of the Luxury Wines And Spirits Market.

3. Whereas, several health complications accompanied by alcohol intake are said to reduce the market growth. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Luxury Wines And Spirits Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The spirits segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing with a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to the elevation in the trend of alcohol consumption among teenagers. As per US CDC analysis, over 85% of the people have reported consuming alcohol at some point in their life, further around 8% are regular alcohol in takers.

2. The growth is owing to the wide-scale presence in both cities and the countryside. Proliferating the number of clubs and discos in urban areas. According to a recent report, there are more than 43000 liquor stores in the US. The number has witnessed a significant expansion of 1.3% as compared to 2020. Moreover, the alcoholic beverage market has locked a revenue of $249,0888 million in 2021. Furthermore, retail is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period 2022-2027.

3. The Luxury Wines And Spirits Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Europe held the largest share with 35% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the presence of nations that consume the highest alcohol. For instance, Moldova has the highest alcohol consumption rate with 15.2 liters per year followed by Lithuania with 14.4 liters.

5. Besides, ascribing to affluent economies European public enjoys high standards of living. Luxembourg's GDP per capita (nominal) has reached $125,923. Similarly, other nations like Norway, Switzerland, and Denmark have GDP per capita of more than $60,000. However, the Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period 2022-2027.

6. With swift modernization number of wine shops and clubs is on the rise to tap the proliferating demand for alcoholic beverages. With a 1.3% expansion, the number of wine shops in the U.S. has reached over 43,000 in 2021. Moreover, the exuberant nightlife of countries like the U.S., U.K., and Spain is a sight to hold.

7. China became the richest country in the world after beating the US. China’s total wealth has accumulated to $514 trillion. Moreover, the per capita income of countries like India, and Bangladesh is soaring. Bangladesh’s per capita income in the financial year 2020-21 witnessed a 10% hike and reached an all-time high of $2,227. The number was around $2,064 in 2019-20. Moreover, India’s per capita income is anticipated to reach $1850 by the year 2023.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Luxury Wines And Spirits industry are -

1. Bacardi & company

2. Diageo PLC

3. Thai Beverage PLC

4. Brown-Forman

5. Bayadera Group

