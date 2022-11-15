Food Sterilization Equipment Market Size Forecast to Reach US$1.2 Billion by 2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Increasing Prevalence of Food Borne Diseases is Propelling the Food Sterilization Equipment Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Food Sterilization Equipment Market Size is estimated to reach $1.2 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Food sterilization alienates and deactivates all forms of life including biological agents from the food products. It eliminates different microbes in the herbs as well as in the spices. Food sterilization is used for treating all types of food products including milk, beer, meat, fish, and juices among others. It completely depends upon various factors like the size of the container, method of heating, and type of microorganisms among others. Food sterilization is mainly performed by lyophilization, pasteurization, and lack of hydration. Increasing concerns regarding food safety and an increasing consumer shift toward canned foods are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Increasing demand for ready to drink beverages and increasing technological advancements are set to further enhance the overall market development of the Food Sterilization Equipment Market for the period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021 on account of the increasing demand for organic food and growing government regulations regarding the ready to eat food.

2. Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the manufacturers owing to the increasing inclination of consumers towards a healthy lifestyle.

3. The growing prevalence of food-borne diseases is predicted to augment the market growth during the forecast period of 2022-2027. The growing demand for lyophilization and Pasteurization is estimated to drive the market growth of the Food Sterilization Equipment Market.

4. However, the high cost of the Food Sterilization Equipment poses threat to the market growth. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Food Sterilization Equipment

Segmental Analysis:

1. Continuous Sterilization Is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Continuous sterilization offers a shelf life for processed food products and has increased efficiency as compared to batch sterilization.

2. Steam held a dominant market share in the year 2021 and is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. This is owing to the high-quality safe food products that it produces at low costs. It also extends the shelf life of food products along with enhancing their nutritional quality.

3. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2027 on account of the increasing per capita income of the population and increasing technological advancements.

4. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), unsafe food causes 600 million cases of foodborne diseases and 420,000 deaths every year across the world. The increasing prevalence of food-borne diseases is driving the growth of the Food Sterilization Equipment Market.

5. The adoption of non-thermal technologies has reported a maximum yield of 92% in 6 hours of reaction. Owing to the increase in energy, there is a generation of high-energy spots that enhance the rate of mass transfer.

6. The cost of Food Sterilization Equipment is around $8,000-$25,000 and varies based on the specific requirements of the food industries across the world.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Food Sterilization Equipment industry are -

1. JBT Corporation

2. Bühler Holding AG

3. Ventilex B.V.

4. Cosmed Group

5. Surdry S.L.

