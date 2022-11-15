Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board Election Underway

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: November 15, 2022

Contact: Morgan Brandenburg, Marketing Specialist, (608) 807-7106, morgan.brandenburg@wisconsin.gov

Download PDF



MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has certified three nominees that are eligible for election to the Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board's board of directors. Corn producers in the specified districts will have until January 10, 2023 to vote on the following candidates:

District 1 Nominee: Randall Woodruff, Chippewa Falls

Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Vilas, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer, Price, Oneida, Polk, Barron, Rusk, Lincoln, Chippewa, Taylor, Eau Claire, Clark, Marathon, Jackson, Wood, Portage, and Waupaca counties

District 2 Nominee: Shane Goplin, Osseo

St. Croix, Dunn, Pierce, Pepin, Buffalo, and Trempealeau counties

District 7 Nominee: Ken Rosenow, Oconomowoc

Green Lake, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Milwaukee, and Waukesha counties

DATCP confirmed that all certified candidates meet the eligibility criteria of being an active corn producer who sells corn into commercial channels and resides within their respective district. DATCP also certified each candidate's timely nomination form, which included five signatures from active corn producers within their district.

To facilitate the voting process, DATCP has distributed mail-in ballots to corn producers who reside within the eight affected districts. Producers who have not received a ballot by December 15, 2022 should request a ballot by emailing DATCPMarketOrders@wisconsin.gov. Completed ballots must be signed and sent to WI DATCP, Marketing Order Program, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708 and postmarked on or before January 10, 2023.

Election results will be announced in January 2023. Elected growers will serve three-year terms beginning February 1, 2023.

About the Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board

The Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board is composed of nine producers in nine districts across the state. The board oversees the collection and use of approximately $1.7 million in assessment fees paid by Wisconsin corn growers. This funding is used to support the corn industry through research, education, and promotion of Wisconsin-grown corn.

Learn more about the Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board at https://wicorn.org/.

DATCP administers elections for Wisconsin commodity marketing boards. To learn more about the market order boards, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/MarketingBoards.aspx.

###



Find more DATCP news in our newsroom, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.​

