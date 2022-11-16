Submit Release
Milkman Last Mile Platform Now Available on SAP® Store

Based on AI-powered algorithms, the platform connects recipients’ and businesses' needs, offering convenient and cost-effective day/time choices and preventing overcommitment

By integrating with SAP Transportation Management and SAP Commerce Cloud, Milkman platform provides real-time status updates and rescheduling options

We are at the very intersection of a sustainable consumer experience and the digital supply chain, taming the complexity of today's fulfillment networks for omnichannel is the most exciting challenge”
— Antonio Perini, CEO, Milkman Technologies
MILAN, ITALY, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Milkman S.P.A. today announced that its Milkman Last Mile Platform is available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Integrating with SAP Transportation Management and SAP Commerce Cloud, the Milkman Last Mile Platform provides users with real-time updates on the status of delivery and rescheduling options. The user experience is enhanced with better delivery predictability.

“I am both proud and flattered of our platform being on SAP Store,” said Antonio Perini, Milkman S.P.A. CEO. “I am delighted and grateful for the opportunity to work with such a team of experts at SAP. We are at the very intersection of a sustainable consumer experience and the digital supply chain, taming the complexity of today's fulfillment networks for omnichannel is the most exciting challenge ever.”

Milkman Last Mile Platform connects recipients’ and businesses' needs, allowing logistics and retailer organizations to:

● Enable greener deliveries, reducing mileage and CO2 emission thanks to cutting-edge route optimization algorithms, combined with efficient delivery processes for successful first delivery attempts.

● Exceed recipients’ expectations, with an interactive last mile strategy that modulates the service level and addresses the most demanding requests with very precise appointments at a low cost.

● Reduce WISMO (Where Is My Order) calls by enabling interactive communication flows with recipients, providing full visibility over the order delivery process. The recipient is always in control and can intervene to check, verify, and eventually apply changes.

● Automate operations by implementing standardized processes for exception management, allowing manual adjustments.

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying, and renewing more than 2,200 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

Milkman S.P.A. participated in the joint SAP.iO Foundry program “Resilient Supply Chain” in Tel Aviv and Munich and is a partner in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

About Milkman S.P.A.
Founded in 2015, the company now counts €39 million in funding. Milkman Technologies operates across verticals, focusing on retailers (with a dedicated fleet for transportation), carriers, and transportation service providers. Poste Italiane, Public Group, and many more have already adopted Milkman.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

