Puzzle game Chessarama becomes a sponsor of the Champions Chess Tour and comes to PC and consoles in 2023

Minimol Games announces that their next game Chessarama will launch in Q2 2023 on PC & consoles and will be sponsoring Play Magnus Group's Champions Chess TourMURCIA, MURCIA, SPAIN, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brazilian independent studio Minimol Games is proud to announce that their upcoming game Chessarama will be launched in Q2 2023 on PC and consoles and has become an official sponsor of the world’s top online chess tournament, Play Magnus Group’s flagship Champions Chess Tour (partnership trailer), for the remaining event in the 2022 season and the duration of the 2023 season. Chessarama will also sponsor chess24’s coverage of the FIDE World Championship cycle.
In Chessarama, the players will be able to enjoy a world of premium minimalist games, unlock collectibles and compete against each other by climbing the leaderboard. The reimagined chess game scenarios include cultivating a farmyard, fighting a dragon and fighting as a legendary Ronin in feudal Japan.
The story of Chessarama cannot be understood without Raphael Dias, a young Brazilian developer and Ph.D. in Physics who has been marked by his discovery of Chess when he was 14. Chess drove not only him to have a more structured mindset and discipline in his life as student and professional, but also taught him values like respect and patience. His passion for video games came into the mix with Chess in 2019, when he decided to found the independent studio Minimol Games with the mission of developing minimalist and innovative chess-based games.
After 30 small games launched, over 250k copies sold and an average positive review ratio over 85%, Minimol Games is developing their most ambitious title to date, Chessarama. Chessarama is a collection of original chess-inspired turn-based games with their own rules, dioramas and designs.
Play Magnus Group and Minimol Games will work together to make chess accessible and attractive to a wider audience through Chessarama. The aim is fully in line with the wider objectives of the Play Magnus Group.
Sebastian Kuhnert, Chief Business Development Officer at Play Magnus Group, said:
“We’re thrilled to announce this partnership between the world's biggest online chess tournament, the Champions Chess Tour, and Chessarama, an exciting new puzzle game that everyone can enjoy. Chessarama gives chess fans and puzzle game fans in general the opportunity to test their wits in a new world of turn-based games. It is smart, and it is fun. We can’t wait to show people Chessarama and look forward to its launch in 2023.”
CEO and Creative Director at Minimol Games Raphael Dias said:
"We are immensely happy with this partnership between Chessarama and Play Magnus Group. We are fully aligned in the mission of making Chess more accessible and attractive for an even bigger audience, and Chessarama will be a solid new step in that direction. Chessarama aims to give players a modern gameplay experience, using inspirations from Chess tactics, strategies and culture to create original puzzle and turn-based games, all in one package. The Champions Chess Tour - the world's most innovative sport event to emerge in the last few years, is definitely the best partner to present our game to the world."
Chessarama is being developed by Minimol Games, a small studio from Brazil passionate about creating smart puzzles, beautiful dioramas and high-quality games. Together they want to help chess become even more popular, by providing to all kinds of players a modern videogame experience with solid chess inspirations.
Play Magnus Group is a global leader in the chess industry focused on providing premier digital experiences for millions of chess players and students. The company offers e-learning and entertainment services via its market leading brands: chess24, Chessable, iChess, New In Chess, Everyman Chess, Magnus Academy, Aimchess, the Play Magnus App Suite, and the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour. The Group's mission is to grow chess to make the world a smarter place by encouraging more people to play, watch, study, and earn a living from chess. Play Magnus Group is listed on Euronext Growth Oslo under the ticker PMG. www.pmg.me
