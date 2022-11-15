Compliance.AI Bolsters Advisor Network With Subject Matter Experts Joining Addressing Compliance Challenges of BFSI’s
In its commitment to provide world-class compliance orchestration management, Compliance.ai’s expert advisory board welcomes new members to its global advisory.
We have added experts from across the fields of compliance, banking, legal and insurance to ensure our technology platform is up-to-speed with the latest regulatory developments and hot button topics,”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compliance.ai, the leading provider of regulatory change management (RCM) solutions for the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industries, announces the addition of five subject matter experts augmenting subject matter expertise on its award-winning regtech platform. New advisors include Donna Bales, Daniel Buckingham, Gene Yoshida and John Price.
“We have added experts from across the fields of compliance, banking, legal and insurance to ensure our technology platform is up-to-speed with the latest regulatory developments and hot button topics,'' says CEO, Asif Alam. “These experts have guided our product team in feature development and improvements to ensure we are addressing the most relevant challenges of BFSI’s on a global scale. It is truly an honor and my pleasure to welcome these new experts to the team.”
Compliance.ai’s Expert Advisory Team now consists of a well rounded group of subject matter experts and is expanding to represent a current, diverse and comprehensive group of experts across fields dealing with compliance and regulatory change.
With a commitment to discussing and addressing the latest trends, challenges and best practices, expert advisors participate in Compliance.ai’s host of webinars, blog posts and expert interviews; all found on the Compliance.ai website. You can view the growing list of advisors and their profiles,visit Expert Advisory Team.
