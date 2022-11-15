BNNANO, INC. ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC EXPANSION INTO CLEAN WATER, DEVELOPING PRODUCTS THAT REMOVE “FOREVER CHEMICALS”
BNNano wants to change the world through material science and NanoBarb technologies. We cannot think of a better way to do that than with products that will be provide a clean water solution.”BURLINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BNNano, Inc. of Burlington, NC and Grove Climate Group, of Carrboro, NC today announced a strategic partnership to help bring next generation PFAS water filtration technology to market. As BNNano, Inc. continues to develop the latest advances in PFAS removal from water, Grove Climate Group will leverage existing relationships at all levels of government to enable BNNano, Inc. to reach customers and validators of their product in a more efficient and robust manner.
— Steve Wilcenski
PFAS and PFOA are ubiquitous chemicals, also known as “forever” chemicals, which have been found to remain in the air, water, and soil without breaking down. Due to their wide use in global commerce, PFAS is being discovered in nearly every corner of the planet. Emerging scientific research shows that no amount of exposure to PFAS is safe for human health, despite their presence in products such as nonstick cookware, firefighting foam, cleaning products, personal care products, and much more. Finding an effective and efficient way to remove these chemicals have proven to be elusive.
BNNano’s NanoBarb materials technologies have demonstrated the ability to remove PFAS from water samples and are currently undergoing rigorous peer review. If early results hold, the new material solution may have the ability to filter PFAS more easily, quicker, and at a lower cost than existing solutions. This could prove especially useful for the 57,412 identified PFAS sites in the United States alone, including 49,145 industrial facilities and 4,255 wastewater treatment plants.
Jason Taylor, BNNano’s Co-Founder and CTO notes, “one of the biggest challenges confronting the world today is clean water. Everywhere we turn we hear about a new containment in our drinking water. Today, it seems almost a daily routine to find new discoveries of forever chemicals. BNNano’s NanoBarb technology removes these chemicals from water, and we are excited to begin developing a new family of materials to commercialize this critical product.”
Grove Climate Group advises corporations, nonprofits, universities, and others in the climate change and clean energy space. Building on the founder’s 15 years of experience in the federal and state government, the company is uniquely positioned to help BNNano grow their PFAS solution business.
“Forever chemicals are everywhere, and new sequences continue to be discovered,” said Clinton Britt, President of Grove Climate Group. “After spending years talking to lawmakers and regulators working on identifying, isolation, and solving this problem, I am excited to join the great team at BNNano that has made significant early discoveries to perhaps filter PFAS and other harmful substances from water in a more robust way than other products currently available to manufacturers, municipalities, or other sites. I hope my experience and relationships can help get this solution in the hands of the right decisionmakers as quickly as possible to enable all of us to enjoy cleaner and safer water.”
Steve Wilcenski, Co-Founder and CEO of BNNano states, “our company wants to change the world through material science and the commercialization of our NanoBarb technologies. We cannot think of a better way to do that than to introduce a family of products that will be an integral part of a long-term clean water solution. In addition, we are excited to partner with Grove Climate Group, whose expertise and experience will enable us to scale our solution quickly and effectively. This is an incredibly difficult problem to solve, but with our new discoveries and unique solution, I am optimistic that we can provide future generations with cleaner, safer, and purer drinking water than we have today.”
Steve Wilcenski
BNNano, Inc.
+1 844-926-6266
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other