NEWS

Concordia Parish Man Arrested for Illegal Possession of Stolen Things with a Defaced Product Identification Number

November 10, 2022

For Immediate Release:

November 10, 2022

Contact:

Jennifer Finley, Press Secretary – 225-922-1256

Megan Moore, Public Information Director – 225-935-2179

presssecretary@LDAF.la.gov

Concordia Parish Man Arrested for Illegal Possession of Stolen Things with a Defaced Product Identification Number

Baton Rouge, La. – On November 10, 2022, a Concordia Parish man was arrested by Brand Inspectors with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Brand Commission. The arrest resulted from an arrest warrant from Concordia Parish regarding an investigation conducted by the Livestock Brand Commission.

Forty-three-year-old Marcus J. Scirocco of Vidalia, LA, was arrested on a warrant for possession of stolen things, which included a tractor with a defaced product identification number. The investigation by LDAF’s Livestock Brand Commission determined that Scirocco allegedly possessed a tractor that was reported stolen in Wilkinson County, MS, and that the tractor’s product identification number had been defaced. Investigators received information that the tractor was posted for sale on a social media site.

One of the potential buyers became suspicious when it was determined that the product identification number was defaced, and the Livestock Brand Commission was notified. The subsequent investigation determined the original product identification number, and the tractor was confirmed as stolen and recovered.

Scirocco turned himself in at the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Department without incident and was booked on the warrant. At this time, no bond has been set.

“The LDAF always recommends that buyers be aware of who they are dealing with when purchasing farm equipment or livestock over the internet,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M. “In this case, a cautious potential buyer alerted the Brand Inspectors and helped recover stolen property. If you suspect foul play, please reach out to the Livestock Brand Commission, which investigates livestock theft as well as all other agricultural crimes throughout the state.”

The Livestock Brand Commission was assisted in this investigation by the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Department, the Wilkinson County Mississippi Sheriff’s Department, and the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB).

The Livestock Brand Commission maintains a 24-hour Crimestoppers hotline at (800) 558-9741 for the public to report thefts or other agriculture-related crimes.

###