Cozey Expands To Tables

MONTREAL, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Cozey, Canada's first sofa-in-a-box company, is diversifying its furniture offering away from seating products for the first time. The fast-growing company announced today the release of 3 innovative tables: a modular lift-top coffee table, two models of modular media unit, and a height adjustable side table.

With convenience, elegance and affordability at the heart of its product vision, furnishing the rest of the living room was a priority for the Montreal-based startup. Tables were the next logical move. "We have been working on the 3 products for over a year now" says Frédéric Aubé, CEO & founder of Cozey. "We started with our customers in mind and went back to basics to meet their daily needs in the living room. We then worked on the elegance of the design and the price point to make sure we delivered the best value in the market."And that they did. The height adjustable table in steel is priced at 180$, the lift-top coffee table starts at 210$ and the media unit at 145$. "With the quality and innovation that we offer, nobody comes even close to that."

According to Marjorie Lebreux, Product Designer at Cozey, customers are always in mind when working on new products. "We solve problems with innovative designs for our customers. We make convenient furniture that they can use on a daily basis: it's easy to assemble and easy to adapt to evolving needs throughout life. All these functional features are integrated to the most elegant design they can offer."The tables' launch was Marjorie's first project when she joined Cozey in September 2021.

The Stella collection, which comprises the coffee table and the media unit, is fully modular meaning that any number of modules can be combined together (even through time!) to form one piece of furniture. The coffee table lifts up and locks into place to allow customers to work or eat on it. It also offers storage between the top and bottom trays. When assembling a multi-module coffee table, customers can configure each tabletops to lift up in different directions. The media unit either comes with or without a door for accessible, yet elegant storage options. For its part, the Solis Table Collection is made out of industrial steel and offers a functional lever to adjust the height, depending on its intended use. Versatility is a synonym for all 3 pieces. Like all Cozey products, they ship for free in all Canadian provinces and are guaranteed for 5 years.

Over the next few months and years, Cozey plans to release additional furniture collections and expand its offering to more rooms around the home. While nothing has been disclosed so far, you can expect convenient, chic and affordable furniture to come out of Cozey and the same world-class personalized customer service and experience. The future is bright for the young company, and it's only getting started.

SOURCE Cozey inc.