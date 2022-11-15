Cathal Walsh Returns to Guidepost Solutions, Appointed as Vice President and Chief Security Officer

Guidepost Solutions, a global leader in domestic and international investigations, compliance solutions, monitoring, and security and technology consulting, today announced that Cathal Walsh has rejoined the firm, as vice president and chief security officer. He will advise C-suite executives, boards, and heads of security with strategic guidance to address their most critical physical security and risk management matters.

"Cathal's considerable experience and expertise in the security sector, with lengthy periods spent both in-house and at consulting firms, will serve as valuable assets as we strive to assist our clients in solving the complex security threats they face in this ever-evolving world," said Julie Myers Wood, CEO, Guidepost Solutions. "We are thrilled to welcome Cathal back to the Guidepost team and look forward to working with him again."

From 2012 to 2018, Walsh previously served as director, security risk management and technology consultancy at Guidepost. He enters this role with over 20 years of experience in the security industry, holding positions within both large multinational organizations and private risk management advisory firms. He most recently served as vice president at Deutsche Bank, where he led the firm-wide global corporate security strategy program. There, he maintained direct oversight of five global teams, supporting 1,700 offices throughout 58 countries and managing a multimillion-dollar budget focused on security systems, investigations, travel security, threat assessment, cybersecurity, executive protection, and much more. Prior to his first stint at Guidepost, Cathal also held roles at Prudential Financial and a corporate investigation and risk consulting firm.

During his previous tenure with Guidepost, Walsh was an integral member of the New York office's security team, providing customer focused state-of-the-art solutions. This work included designing a security program for one of the largest real estate development projects in U.S. history, advising professional sports teams on their operational readiness and incident management response activities, implementing a comprehensive asset protection program for a large commercial retailer, and providing executive protection services and investigations for high-net-worth clients.

"Cathal has a proven track record of strong leadership within Guidepost providing security, investigative, and intelligence services to both the public and private sectors. I look forward to once again having the opportunity to work closely with him, working to develop and implement solutions for our clients," said John Torres, president, Security and Technology Consulting at Guidepost Solutions.

Walsh holds a Master of Business Administration in international business from Seton Hall University, a Master of Science in protection management from John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from St. Thomas Aquinas College.

