Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,391 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 299,367 in the last 365 days.

Esco Tool Introduces the Ground MILLHOG® Beveler that Handles Highly Alloyed Small Tubes

A family of right angle welding end prep tools for highly alloyed small diameter tubes that require precision beveling prior to welding to assure high-integrity welds has been introduced by Esco Tool.

HOLLISTON, Mass., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Esco Tool has introduced a family of right angle welding end prep tools for highly alloyed small diameter tubes that require precision beveling prior to welding to assure high-integrity welds.

The Esco Ground MILLHOG® Beveler is a right angle drive I.D. clamping tool that features a push-pull clamp and release mechanism that engages and disengages easily. Ideal for beveling tubes and small pipes with a high percentage of chrome, this tool produces precision welding end preps without cutting oils and comes in pneumatic, electric, and battery powered models.

Enabling users to achieve x-ray certifiable welds without hand grinding, the Esco Ground MILLHOG® Beveler is suited for tube and pipe from 0.5" I.D. to 2.25" O.D. with 0.5" thick walls and only needs a 1.5" radial clearance. It has totally sealed construction and can be used in any orientation.

The Esco Ground MILLHOG® Beveler is priced from $4,625.00 and is available for rental at $200.00 weekly; with overnight shipment.

For more information contact:

ESCO Tool
A Unit of Esco Technologies, Inc.
Matthew Brennan, Marketing Director
75 October Hill Rd.
Holliston, MA 01746
(800) 343-6926 FAX (508) 429-2811
e-mail: matt@escotool.com
http://www.escotool.com

Media Contact

Matthew Brennan, Esco Tool, (800) 343-6926, matt@escotool.com

SOURCE Esco Tool

You just read:

Esco Tool Introduces the Ground MILLHOG® Beveler that Handles Highly Alloyed Small Tubes

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.