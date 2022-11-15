Esco Tool Introduces the Ground MILLHOG® Beveler that Handles Highly Alloyed Small Tubes

A family of right angle welding end prep tools for highly alloyed small diameter tubes that require precision beveling prior to welding to assure high-integrity welds has been introduced by Esco Tool.

HOLLISTON, Mass., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Esco Tool has introduced a family of right angle welding end prep tools for highly alloyed small diameter tubes that require precision beveling prior to welding to assure high-integrity welds.

The Esco Ground MILLHOG® Beveler is a right angle drive I.D. clamping tool that features a push-pull clamp and release mechanism that engages and disengages easily. Ideal for beveling tubes and small pipes with a high percentage of chrome, this tool produces precision welding end preps without cutting oils and comes in pneumatic, electric, and battery powered models.

Enabling users to achieve x-ray certifiable welds without hand grinding, the Esco Ground MILLHOG® Beveler is suited for tube and pipe from 0.5" I.D. to 2.25" O.D. with 0.5" thick walls and only needs a 1.5" radial clearance. It has totally sealed construction and can be used in any orientation.

The Esco Ground MILLHOG® Beveler is priced from $4,625.00 and is available for rental at $200.00 weekly; with overnight shipment.

