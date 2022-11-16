Invisalign Available in Reading, PA

Exeter Orthodontics offers affordable braces in Reading.

READING, PA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Affordable Invisalign in Reading, PA, is available from Exeter Orthodontics. The practice currently has six locations in Pennsylvania where both teens and adults can access high-quality orthodontic treatment for only $3,995.

Invisalign is a convenient alternative to traditional braces. These aligners are transparent and removable, meaning patients have few restrictions come mealtime. As long as they wear their aligners for at least 20 to 22 hours per day, they should see results in as little as a year.

While enjoying all your favorite foods is a huge benefit for patients, Invisalign is also easy to take care of because the aligners are removable. Patients should clean their aligners daily and brush their teeth before wearing their aligners to prevent staining.

“Wearing Invisalign comes with convenience, but also a large amount of responsibility,” says Dr. Patrick Moran, orthodontist in Reading. “During a consultation, we’ll help patients decide whether they’re ready for this responsibility and the changes it may mean for their lifestyle.”

For patients who may not qualify for Invisalign aligners, traditional braces in Reading are also available for only $3,995.

To learn more about braces and Invisalign in Reading, PA, from Exeter Orthodontics, request an appointment by visiting https://exeterorthodontics.com/reading-office/.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

