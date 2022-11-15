INFINIT-I RESPONDS TO “CODE RED” DIESEL SUPPLY BY GIVING AWAY FREE FUEL EFFICIENCY TRAINING TO TRUCKING COMPANIES

Trucking is the linchpin in the economy. People forget how vital the health of this industry is to literally everything that consumers buy. We can’t just stand by and watch trucking companies suffer.”
— Jay Wommack, CEO of Infinit-I Workforce Solutions

TEXARKANA, USA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With fuel prices unstable and the diesel shortage looming, the trucking industry is struggling to keep costs down while keeping vehicles running.

The recent American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) Top Industry Issues report corroborates fuel prices as the #1 concern facing the industry.

“Trucking is the linchpin in the economy. People forget how vital the health of this industry is to literally everything that consumers buy,” says Jay Wommack, CEO of Infinit-I Workforce Solutions. “We can’t just stand by and watch trucking companies suffer.”

While this is an industry-wide issue, not all trucking companies face the same challenges with rising fuel costs. “We all know that smaller companies suffer first. They’re unable to pass off surcharges and negotiate better rates in the same way larger companies can. In hard times, we must band together,” says Wommack.

In the wake of the summer fuel surge, Infinit-I released newly updated Fuel Efficiency training videos. This month, it also unveiled the ability for its clients to upload their own custom content. Infinit-I clients have reported improved fuel efficiency of as little as 3.5% after assigning the Fuel Efficiency training program. Clients who assigned the series alongside best practices from their own most fuel-efficient drivers reported as high as 13.5% fuel savings.

Infinit-I is stepping up to make the Fuel Efficiency training series available to any trucking company that is impacted by rising prices. The program is free to all companies for six months.

“Incremental improvements in anything you do can have big results. Right now, it’s important to try anything in your tool belt. We’re glad to offer another tool to keep this industry and the economy rolling,” said Wommack.

To learn more about the Fuel Efficiency training series, visit https://www.infinitiworkforce.com/trucking/fuel-efficiency/

Lydia Wommack
Vertical Alliance Group
+1 903-792-3866 ext. 145
lydia.wommack@verticalag.com

Infinit-I Workforce Solutions started as a recruitment website with 350,000 active users each month. For over 20 years, Infinit-I has been an industry leader in on-demand online recruitment, business education, and employee training anytime, anywhere. With more than 1,000 expert videos, the Infinit-I training platform helps promote best behaviors for improved productivity, safety, and company culture. The Infinit-I solutions are used by more than 1,500 clients with 300,000 users across multiple industries, including transportation. For more information about Infinit-I Workforce Solutions, visit www.infinitiworkforce.com.

