Passenger Information System Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2027 - IndustryARC

Technology launches, acquisitions, Partnerships, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Passenger Information System market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Passenger Information System Market size is analyzed to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast 2022-2027 to reach $41 billion by 2027. Passenger information systems serve as a conduit of communication between a transit agency and its passengers. It enables the delivery of real-time automatic vehicle location and status updates, route schedules, and timely announcements. In addition to these features, it focuses on improving the transit experience for passengers by amusing them with infotainment systems. Furthermore, these devices can be installed on a platform as well as within a transportation vehicle such as a bus, train, or flight. Display systems, announcement systems, infotainment systems, mobile applications, emergency communication systems, passenger counting systems, and video monitoring systems are all part of the passenger information system. Among these, display systems are widely employed to deliver real-time visual data to passengers. The use of LCD (Liquid Crystal Display) and Light-Emitting Diode display in educational railway posters are a major trend in the passenger information system market.

Key Takeaways

1. In 2021, the in-station sector will have a larger market share. The usage of passenger information systems in stations is becoming increasingly common, as such displays give passengers important travel information such as arrival/departure times, platform numbers, destinations, intermediate stations, potential delays, and so on. Such displays use an open communication protocol and are sufficiently adaptable to be easily integrated into existing station management systems.

2. North America is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 20.20% during the forecast period. The United States and Canada are the region's leaders, with substantial breakthroughs in the creation of smart cities and transportation projects. These countries have established sustainable economic growth, allowing them to increase their investment in R&D operations and hence contribute to the development of new technologies in the Passenger Information System market.

3. The growing demand for intelligent public transportation systems that give passengers real-time transit information is expected to fuel the growth of the passenger information system market. As the demand for real-time passenger information grows, transportation service providers and transit agencies are introducing passenger information system systems and services to improve passengers' travel experiences.

4. The evolution of the Internet of Things has facilitated the flow of information between various technological devices without the need for direct human contact. The integration of IoT platforms and PIS is expected to assist in fuel market expansion.

Segmental Analysis:

Passenger Information System Market Segment Analysis – By Location: By Location, Passenger Information System Market has been segmented into On Board, In Station. In 2021, the in-station sector will have a larger market share. The usage of passenger information systems in stations is becoming increasingly common, as such displays give passengers important travel information such as arrival/departure times, platform numbers, destinations, intermediate stations, potential delays, and so on. Such displays use an open communication protocol and are sufficiently adaptable to be easily integrated into existing station management systems. For example, the Indian Railways announced the introduction of a new passenger information system at Anakapalle Railway station of the Vijayawada Division in South Central Railway to provide a better experience and easier assistance to travelers. The usage of passenger information and security systems in stations aids in the proper dissemination of information. The system includes displays such as text-only LED, advanced LED, and plasma screens, as well as a public address system, emergency intercoms, cameras, CCTV and media controllers, and much more. Advantech and VinBus Ecology Transport Services Limited Liability Company (VinBus) inked a strategic collaboration contract in December 2020 to create an intelligent electric bus management system.

Passenger Information System Market Segment Analysis – By Functional Model: By Functional Model, Passenger Information System Market has been segmented into Multimedia Display, Audio Systems, Computing Systems, Networking and Communication Devices, Video Surveillance, Content Management System, Others. The multimedia display sector will dominate the market in 2021. The multimedia system in passenger information systems is entirely designed to provide passengers with real-time analysis of the route as well as disseminate significant advertising information, by employing various content types such as text, audio, video, and others presented on screen and monitors. Such displays aid in successfully disseminating useful information or messages to passengers regarding their mode of transportation. For example, using movies, audio-visual animations, or photos in between all bus positions for high-resolution, increased brightness, enhanced legibility, clarity, and visibility. The information displayed on the vehicle's voyage utilizing the multimedia system is frequently accepted by disabled individuals and those who are poorly informed. The effective management of multimedia information systems aids in the automatic display of information at the local level or in real-time with the assistance of an operating center linked via various methods of communication.

Passenger Information System Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: By Geography, Passenger Information System Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and RoW. North America is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 20.20% during the forecast period. The United States and Canada are the region's leaders, with substantial breakthroughs in the creation of smart cities and transportation projects. These countries have established sustainable economic growth, allowing them to increase their investment in R&D operations and hence contribute to the development of new technologies in the PIS market. North America is one of the most developed regions in terms of network infrastructure. This has resulted in an increase in market demand for PIS solutions and services. Because network connectivity is available in every corner, the majority of the transport industries in the region have implemented PIS solutions and services on a big scale. The emergence of SMEs, the adoption of digitization in the transportation sector, and the deployment of high-speed networks are expected to boost market expansion in North America. Furthermore, because of its high speed and low latency, 5G remains the backbone for IoT connectivity. The better IoT connectivity provided by 5G solutions is expected to improve transportation processes in the region, resulting in market growth. In January 2021, Cubic launched Umo, a fully integrated suite of platforms for riders, transit agencies, and mobility service providers to complement its existing portfolio of transportation technology.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Passenger Information System Industry are -

1. Alstom SA

2. Cisco Systems Inc.

3. Fujitsu Ltd.

4. Funkwerk AG

5. Hitachi Ltd.



